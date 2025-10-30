There were some massive trades during the NFL offseason. Micah Parsons, DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Geno Smith, Deebo Samuel, and Jalen Ramsey were all moved before the start of the season.

So far in the days and weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline, the agreed-upon deals have been relatively small. That could change at any given moment before 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4. A blockbuster deal could be right around the corner, so check out the gallery to see three huge trades that would rock the football world that could happen before deadline day.

Chris Olave joins the Broncos

Denver Broncos receive: Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, 2027 third-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick (via Saints)

The Denver Broncos traded a receiver to the New Orleans Saints before the start of the season. In hindsight, securing a fourth-round pick for Devaughn Vele was quite an impressive move for the Broncos. Vele has done next to nothing for the Saints this year, and the team could be looking to recoup some draft capital as they are likely to finish as one of the worst teams in the league this year.

Another Broncos-Saints receiver trade could be on the table. Reports suggest that Denver is interested in Rashid Shaheed, but perhaps they can pull off a move for Chris Olave instead. Shaheed is a pure burner. While Bo Nix and his receivers have missed on a number of deep balls this season, they already have a great speed demon in Marvin Mims. Olave would bring much more to the table for the Broncos.

Olave surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two fully healthy seasons. The Broncos have one of the best defensive units in football, but by bringing in Olave to pair with Mims, Troy Franklin, Evan Engram, and Courtland Sutton, the offense would be almost as scary. Despite all the hype surrounding Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, it is Nix who has the best numbers of his sophomore quarterback peers through 1.5 seasons. He could use one more weapon, though, and the Broncos should try to swing a deal for Olave instead of Shaheed.

Olave's concussion history and the Saints' decision to promote Tyler Shough to the starting quarterback position are the two biggest things that could prevent this trade from happening. New Orleans may want to ensure their rookie signal caller has weapons around him while he learns the ropes of starting at quarterback. This proposed deal would not only replenish New Orleans' trove of draft picks with a surplus of capital, though, but it would even return the seventh-rounder that they included in the Vele trade.

The Giants replace Cam Skattebo

New York Giants receive: Breece Hall

New York Jets receive: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

The New York Giants suffered a devastating blow earlier in the season when Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury. They were again hit hard by the injury bug when Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle. The rookie running back had become the heart and soul of a Giants team that seemed revitalized ever since Jaxson Dart took over as the starting quarterback.

Skattebo's injury is believed to be worse than initially thought, and it is now believed that it could significantly impact his future outlook. The Giants should trade for Breece Hall, who has been involved in New York Jets' trade rumors for quite some time now. Hall is still one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he'd give the Giants' offense a boost while simultaneously taking the pressure off of Skattebo to return too quickly.

Upon Skattebo's return, he and Hall would form an impressive and cohesive duo. Hall is an elite pass-catching running back and great speed threat, whereas Skattebo is more of a bruiser who runs through defenders. Injuries to running backs are common, and having the insurance of two good ones makes sense for the Giants.

Hall is still just 24 years old. The career lifespan of an NFL running back is relatively short, but Hall is young enough that he'd be worth paying a pretty penny for. The Jets like what they have in Braelon Allen, and they don't seem to have much interest in re-signing Hall. The Giants have the future cap space to give the Iowa State product a lucrative contract when his current deal expires at season's end.

The Steelers trade for Aaron Rodgers' successor

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals receive: 2026 first-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

After six quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and two more first-round signal callers were selected in 2025, there aren't many teams that clearly need a long-term answer at quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of those teams, though, as Aaron Rodgers could very well retire after this season.

Rodgers is already 41 years old, and although he has looked good for his age, the Steelers are still in the bottom five in passing yards (1,501) this season. The Steelers will finish out the year with Rodgers, but they should be looking to the future to find who will be the next quarterback of the team.

Unlike some of the other quarterback-needy teams, the Steelers won't have a high draft pick where they can select a premier QB prospect. Pittsburgh seems poised to yet again finish above .500, and therefore, they will likely miss out on drafting players such as Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and LaNorris Sellers. Pittsburgh could try to pull off a blockbuster trade for Kyler Murray, though.

The former first overall pick hasn't quite lived up to his potential, and now that the Arizona Cardinals have lost five straight games, they might become NFL trade deadline sellers. It is unclear if they are ready to move on from Murray, but that is an idea that has been floated around in the past. For the Steelers, Murray is still just 28 years old. He is an excellent scrambler who has a great arm, and he has looked like an above-average quarterback plenty of times throughout the course of his career.

The Steelers have been in somewhat of a quarterback purgatory for years now, and Murray might be the player who can get them out of it. It would be a weird move, considering he would have to sit on the bench for the rest of the season. Murray is under contract through 2028, though, so the Steelers should pounce on the chance to get him if he is made available.