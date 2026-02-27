The Buffalo Bills are trying to move on from their sorry exit in the playoffs last season. There were high expectations for the Bills, especially coming off the MVP year of Josh Allen, but they fell short of the mission, losing to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

A good way for Buffalo to start fresh is via the NFL Draft. The team will pick No. 26 in the first round. While it is not an ideal spot, history has shown that late selections could be efficient game-changers.

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said they have been meticulous in interviewing prospects. He even revealed some examples of their questions.

“It’s been good. There’s been a good energy. We bring the position coach in as well. I kind of tee it off with them, just to kind of get them warmed up. Ask them a couple of things: Why did you come out early? Why did you transfer three times? You know the crazy world we’re in. Was it just money? Was it an opportunity or whatever it is?” said Beane.

Every team has a different process for the NFL Draft. For the Bills, Beane and coach Joe Brady are not leaving any stone unturned in grilling prospects.

“Sometimes, you’re even asking them about stuff. ‘Hey, I know you got suspended for a game,'” added Beane, who is in his 10th year with the Bills.

“We kind of know why they got suspended, a weed violation, or one of them is covering up a smoke detector in a hotel or something. Just to see what they own up to. Of course, we’ve run into four or five guys, they’re never going to smoke weed again.”

Talk about being blunt.

Brady, who was hired by Buffalo in February, is an offensive-minded coach. The Bills could look to find more weapons in the passing game for Allen.

Among the names being thrown around at No. 26 are Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper.