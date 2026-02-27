Holding the No. 1 overall pick is both a blessing and a trap. For the Las Vegas Raiders, it represents hope after another humiliating season. At the same time, the pick also represents the kind of pressure that can define a regime before it truly begins. With minority owner Tom Brady observing closely and a frustrated fan base demanding competence, the 2026 NFL Draft is more than a selection. It’s a referendum on direction.

Fernando Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is the presumed choice. The real question, though, isn’t whether Mendoza is good. It’s whether he’s good enough to ignore everything else.

2025 changed nothing

The Raiders’ 2025 campaign felt painfully familiar: new names, same results. It saw the arrival of head coach Pete Carroll and a trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Despite those, Las Vegas stumbled to a 3-14 finish, last in the AFC West. The offense ranked dead last in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Smith turned the ball over at an alarming rate, often running for his life behind a patchwork offensive line.

There were minor positives, of course. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty nearly reached 1,000 rushing yards. He offered a glimpse of future stability. The season ended with a 14-12 home upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. It was an emotional win that did little to mask the broader dysfunction.

Carroll was dismissed immediately after the finale. John Spytek and the front office now stand at a crossroads, armed with the No. 1 pick and a franchise desperate for relevance.

Needs beyond quarterback

Yes, quarterback is the most visible vacancy. However, it is far from the only one. The Raiders’ performance in 2025 exposed systemic failures across the roster. The offensive line ranked last in rushing yards per game. They also struggled to create push in short-yardage situations. On the perimeter, the receiver room lacks vertical speed to complement Brock Bowers. Defensively, trade rumors around Maxx Crosby raise questions about the edge position. Meanwhile, the secondary was repeatedly exposed by elite AFC West passing attacks.

Whether Las Vegas keeps the pick or trades down, premium talent in the trenches and in the secondary is essential. After all, a quarterback cannot thrive behind a collapsing pocket and without explosive targets.

Mendoza vs. the haul

Fernando Mendoza is the obvious headline. The Indiana product won the Heisman and dazzled as a pinpoint passer. His rhythm-based accuracy fits Klint Kubiak’s system. The kid's poise under pressure has won over many evaluators. That said, skepticism lingers.

Some scouts have compared him to “a faster Jared Goff with a slightly weaker arm.” That basically means he's good — just not transformational. The central question is whether Mendoza projects as elite or merely good.

The gap between Mendoza and the next tier of quarterbacks, including players like Ty Simpson of Alabama or Dante Moore, is not universally viewed as massive inside league circles. If that’s true, the Raiders could be better served leveraging desperation elsewhere rather than betting everything on one arm.

With that, here are a few hypotheticals to consider, under varying degrees of practicality.

“Aaron Glenn desperation” deal

The New York Jets sit at No. 2. They are desperate for stability after years of quarterback chaos. If Aaron Glenn’s organization views Mendoza as the savior, Las Vegas holds leverage. A trade could see the Raiders move down just one spot. Las Vegas could theoretically receive the No. 2 overall, a 2026 second-rounder, and a 2027 first-round pick. That would be a calculated heist.

Vegas still selects a blue-chip player in this scenario. Perhaps they can select edge rusher David Bailey or offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. At the same time, they'd acquire future capital to rebuild the rest of the roster. If the Raiders believe Mendoza is only marginally better than Simpson or Moore, moving down one spot while gaining premium picks is strategic malpractice avoidance.

“Bridge to the future” swap

Minnesota looms as another suitor. Rumors suggest the Vikings see themselves as a quarterback away from contention. A hypothetical deal could send JJ McCarthy, two future first-round picks, and a starting-caliber wide receiver to Las Vegas in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

This move provides a 23-year-old quarterback with measured competence and something to play for. McCarthy would serve as a bridge without the steep developmental curve of a rookie. In addition, more draft capital fortifies a defense that ranked among the league’s worst in 2025. For a front office that must show incremental progress quickly, that stability carries a ton of appeal.

Crosby-anchored blockbuster

The prior two options are big moves. They would turn heads. This one, though, is the nuclear option.

Maxx Crosby’s name has circulated in trade speculation. If the Raiders truly embrace a scorched-earth rebuild, they could package the No. 1 pick and Crosby to a contender for a historic haul of four or more first-rounders across multiple years.

This approach leans fully into financial flexibility. Las Vegas currently boasts the second-most cap space in the league. By stockpiling picks and clearing elite contracts, the Raiders could eventually construct a roster so deep and talented that quarterback becomes less burdensome.

It’s radical and risky. The Raiders would bet on their front office making the most of such a major haul. That said, it also aligns with a long-term rebuild rather than a quick fix.

Looking ahead

Quarterbacks define eras, but rosters win divisions. Fernando Mendoza may very well become a franchise quarterback. He may validate the hype and stabilize Las Vegas for a decade. Still, if the Raiders’ evaluators believe the gap between him and the next tier isn’t seismic, the smarter move may be to monetize desperation.

Trading down one spot while collecting a future first. Acquiring a young bridge quarterback and draft ammunition. Or detonating the entire timeline for a mountain of picks. Those are the only trades worth considering.

Because in a scenario where the Raiders are wrong about Mendoza, they lose more than a draft pick. They lose another era.