While it took overtime, the Denver Broncos took down the Washington Commanders, 27-16, on Sunday Night Football. With the victory, Denver sits atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed through 13 weeks.

Which is why it was a bit confusing that head coach Sean Payton was asked about the Broncos' intent to end at the regular season at number one. Payton took the opportunity to address how ridiculous he felt the question was, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

“Well yeah,” Payton said. “That's the silliest question of the night. We're competing for it.”

Payton went on to discuss how many Super Bowl winning teams have had a sloppy win on their schedule. He even referenced his old 2009 New Orleans Saints. Payton isn't apologizing for the victory and knows Denver is still on a strong path, via Stevens.

“Pick a Super Bowl team and go look at that season honestly,” Payton said.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter how it gets done as long as a win is recorded in the record books. With 10 already, the Broncos have put themselves in prime playoff positioning. While the Commanders game may have been rocky, Denver has the underlying numbers for continued success.

Heading into Week 14, the Broncos rank fifth in total defense, allowing 286.4 yards per game. On the flip side, Denver sits 13th in total offense, averaging 340.8 YPG. Payton will expect quarterback Bo Nix to step up even further into the playoffs. But the Broncos are built to win now.

Perhaps with another victory in Week 14 over the Las Vegas Raiders will have reporters stop questioning Denver's No. 1 seed intentions.