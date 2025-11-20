The Denver Broncos might not have their offensive pass game coordinator following the season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Davis Webb has quickly built a reputation as one of the league’s fastest-rising coaching minds — and his first head coaching opportunity could come as soon as this January.

In an article published Wednesday, Pelissero detailed Webb’s rapid rise under head coach Sean Payton, praising his football intelligence, tireless work ethic, and leadership in developing the Broncos’ quarterbacks.

“He's been on the fast track since Sean Payton hired him as quarterbacks coach in 2023 and was promoted this year. Payton even let Webb call plays in the second preseason game — one in which a group of mostly second-stringers put up 24 points in the first half against Arizona. Those who know Webb believe it's a matter of when, not if, he becomes an NFL head coach.”

The Broncos assistant coach, now 30-years-old, has enjoyed one of the fastest coaching ascents in recent NFL history. A former quarterback who spent six seasons with the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills, he retired in 2022 and joined Payton’s staff the following offseason. Just a year later, he earned a promotion to offensive pass game coordinator — an unusually rapid rise for such a young coach.

Under Payton’s mentorship, Webb has been involved in designing the Broncos’ passing concepts and game plans, helping guide the team to its best start since winning Super Bowl 50. His success has caught the attention of front offices across the league, with multiple teams reportedly tracking him as a future head coach candidate who blends modern quarterback insight with advanced offensive innovation and leadership potential.

With the Broncos surging and the former six-year NFL quarterback turned coach continuing to strengthen his resume, it’s starting to feel like a matter of when, not if, his first head coaching opportunity arrives — especially as league executives increasingly view him as one of the brightest young offensive minds in football.