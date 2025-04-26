The Detroit Lions added more talent to the Motor City via the 2025 NFL Draft. But Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company delivered a history-making moment in the sixth round.

The head coach, general manager and the rest of the front office selected Ahmed Hassanein out of Boise State. Detroit nabbed him at selection No. 196 of the sixth. But the Lions make history in the process.

The edge rusher becomes the first Egyptian to get drafted by a league franchise. He's a past Cairo native who lived with his father there at the age of six. He lived in Egypt's most populous city until high school.

Hassanein took up football courtesy of his older brother, who lived in Anaheim, California. He's since flourished as an NFL prospect, albeit one who opened the door for Egyptians. Hassanein surfaced as a sleeper prospect for multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles. The Boise State standout even rose as a Tennessee Titans possibility.

Closer look at history making Lions selection

Hassanein took up the sport just five years ago. Yet exploded into a star on Friday nights for Loara High School.

The then 6-foot-2 defender landed five scholarship offers. Kansas and Duke represented his only power conference opportunities. Fresno State under then-head coach Kalen DeBoer also made a run at Hassanein for the 2021 class. But he ultimately chose Boise State.

Hassanein flourished from there while on the blue turf. He played in nearly 50 total games across four seasons. He broke though nationally in 2023 — snatching 12.5 sacks for the Mountain West Conference champions. Hassanein tacked on 9.5 sacks this past season for a BSU team that played in the College Football Playoffs.

He left Boise collecting numerous awards including All-Conference honors in the Mountain West. Hassanein even leaves with two MWC rings in back-to-back seasons. Now he's aiding an even deeper defensive trenches.

Detroit already comes after quarterbacks with Aidan Hutchinson. “Hutch,” however, is returning from a fractured Tibula and fibula last season. Hassanein isn't the only rookie trench defender heading to Detroit. Tyliek Williams of Ohio State kicked off the draft for the Lions.