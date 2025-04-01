The Detroit Lions are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2024. The Lions won 15 games, earned their second straight NFC North division title, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. All of those feats are firsts for the Lions.

Unfortunately, defensive injuries caught up to Detroit in the playoffs. The Lions got absolutely run over by the Commanders in the playoffs, getting bounced in the Divisional Round.

Detroit has already made a number of smart moves this offseason to set themselves up for success in 2025. The Lions brought in CB DJ Reed as a cheaper, and possibly better, alternative to Carlton Davis III.

They also added several depth players on both sides of the ball, though primarily on defense. New additions like Roy Lopez showcase Detroit's priority on creating depth and avoiding what happened in 2024 ever occurring again.

The final piece of the puzzle is the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Lions have six selections including the 28th overall pick.

Below we will explore who the Lions may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

EDGE Nic Scourton – Texas A&M – 28th overall pick

Lions fans would love this pick in real life.

Scourton is an imposing edge rusher who boasts an impressive frame. The Texas A&M product is a capable run defender, but he really shines as a pass rusher. He is exactly the type of player the Lions would love to add.

Scourton has a diverse set of moves when rushing the passer, using both speed and power to create havoc in opposing backfields. Similar to Aidan Hutchinson, Scourton has plenty of counter moves that he can use to set up offensive linemen throughout the game to eventually win in big moments.

Detroit's coaching staff prioritizes run defense, and Scourton provides enough for them to work with. As a result, Scourton has the upside to truly become a three-down player across from Aidan Hutchinson.

During his collegiate career, Scourton is used to being double-teamed and facing plenty of chips. However, in Detroit he would likely face more one-on-one situations playing on the same defensive line as Hutchinson. Detroit's entire defensive unit would benefit from the pressures Scourton would create from winning in those one-on-one situations.

There is very little to nitpick about Scourton as a prospect.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Scourton a pro comparison to Trey Hendrickson. I don't really want to call Scourton a “consolation prize”, but he would certainly make some fans feel better if the Lions do not in fact acquire Hendrickson via trade.

EDGE Jack Sawyer – Ohio State – 60th overall pick

Detroit double dips at a huge position of need for the second year in a row. This time, they swipe up Jack Sawyer at the end of the second round.

Sawyer brings a lot more power to the table than someone like Scourton. However, that comes at the cost of some speed.

Sawyer reminds me a lot of Josh Pascal in the sense that he can both play on the edge and slide inside. In fact, I imagine the Lions would likely use him in a Pascal-type role if they actually drafted him.

Sawyer, Scourton, and Hutchinson on the same defensive line could form the backbone of a downright scary unit for the Lions to build around over the next few years.

T Charles Grant – William & Mary – 102nd overall pick

Grant is similar to several top offensive line prospects in this year's draft class. He could play at tackle in the NFL, but many scouts are intrigued about the idea of pushing him inside to guard.

The Lions would almost certainly play Grant at guard, considering they already have Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell at tackle. They also have depth at tackle with Dan Skipper and 2024 third-rounder Giovanni Manu.

Grant boasts good technique, consistency, and an impressive wingspan — all important traits for an offensive lineman. He is a former high school wrestler, which gives him an edge over other players in terms of hand fighting and finding leverage.

If the Lions did pick Grant, he would be the second offensive lineman they have selected from William & Mary during the Brad Holmes era. Detroit picked Colby Sorsdal, also from William & Mary, in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is hard to argue with Detroit's approach of attacking the trenches in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

WR Tory Horton – Colorado State – 130th overall pick

This is where things get weird.

The Lions use all three of their final picks of this mock draft on wide receivers.

There is nothing wrong with taking a dart throw at any position in the later rounds of the draft. However, it is hard to imagine the Lions actually taking this approach in real life.

Detroit already has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams holding down starting spots. They also brought back veteran Tim Patrick on a one-year deal and restructured Kalif Raymond's contract, practically guaranteeing him a roster spot in 2025.

That puts any rookie receivers in competition with Antoine Green and Tom Kennedy for a roster spot.

But let's talk about Horton. He projects as an X receiver in the NFL, a position the Lions do need some depth at. Horton has nice size and is a natural route runner.

However, Horton's 2024 season was cut short due to a knee surgery. If this pick happened in real life, I would expect Horton to spend the 2025 season on IR.

WR Antwane Wells Jr. – Mississippi – 196th overall pick

Wells Jr. brings some tackling breaking and yards after the catch to the table. However, he is pretty unremarkable beyond those traits.

If the Lions actually do draft Wells Jr., it would likely be with a special teams role in mind. Otherwise, he would face slim odds to make the final roster.

WR Will Sheppard – Colorado – 228th overall pick

Sheppard also projects as an X receiver in the NFL.

What Sheppard lacks in top-end speed, he makes up for with contested-catch ability and run blocking skills. Not every team prioritizes run blocking for wide receivers, but the Lions certainly do.

Sheppard may have the best chance of this trio of rookie receivers to earn a limited role in 2025.

That being said, all three of these receivers face long odds to become consistent contributors in Detroit.