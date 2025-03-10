The Detroit Lions let a key defender go while they wrapped up another player on that side of the ball. Now they’ve stepped into free agency, landing former Jets cornerback D.J. Reed with a three-year, $48 million deal, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

BREAKING: Free agent CB D.J. Reed plans to sign with the #Lions on a 3-year, $48M that includes $32M fully guaranteed, multiple sources tell

One of the top corners on the market lands a lucrative deal in Detroit.

Defensive woes turned out to be the biggest reason the Lions could not turn the NFC’s No. 1 seed into a Super Bowl berth. They made a bid to change things with the signing of Reed, a seven-year veteran who hasn’t been to the Pro Bowl. Last season, Reed totaled 11 passes defended, but did not have an interception.

Lions grab CB D.J. Reed in free-agent move

What Reed will bring to the Lions remains to be seen. Reed ranked No. 31 at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

Reed’s overall rating came in at 70.7, just inside one of the top 32 corners in the league. But the positive note came in his consistency as he rated at 71.8 in both run defense and pass rush. So he’s a good overall cornerback.

The 28-year-old Reed got taken by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played two years with San Francisco and two with Seattle before inking a three-year deal with the Jets in 2022.

It may be a little surprising that Reed left the Jets. After the hiring of new head coach Aaron Glenn, Reed said, “Glenn is a great look,” according to jetnation.com.

However, Reed also said he didn’t plan to be in New York after the season ended, according to jetnation.com.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” Reed said. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

The Lions bowed out of the playoffs against the Commanders, surrendering on defense in a 45-31 setback.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team needed to be reevaluated, according to his comments after that loss, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We just didn’t get it done,” Campbell said. “And, I wish I had a better answer. It’ll be something that I’m going to be – I’m going to have a lot of time here to really look at it and think about it, and figure it out, ‘How do we improve? What do we need to fix?’ The what’s, the why’s, the how’s, all of it.”