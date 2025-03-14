Defense has been a key focus for the Detroit Lions in the offseason. They added a cornerback while also coming to terms with one of their breakout players. Turning to offense, they agreed to a reunion with wide receiver Tim Patrick, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Lions announced they re-signed WR Tim Patrick.

Patrick is a five-year veteran who missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL. Also, he missed the 2023 campaign with a torn Achilles. However, he bounced back with 33 catches for 394 yards and three scores for the Lions and had nine starting assignments in 2024.

Before his injuries, Patrick turned in a pair of solid years with the Broncos. He totaled 11 touchdowns over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Lions keeping Tim Patrick in the WR room

With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams leading the way, the Lions already had a strong group of receivers. Patrick’s size at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds is a nice mix for St. Brown and Williams, who provide speed and shiftiness.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Patrick fits with the team, according to sportingnews.com.

“I like him, I really do,” Campbell said last season. “He fits us just the way he is, the way he works, his attention to detail, and he brings a little something different to us. He’s a big guy. He’s a big target. He’s physical. He’s tough, so I’m glad he’s here.”

Patrick played on a one-year, $1.125 million deal in 2024. So he’s a bargain guy. That’s something the Lions need as they try to reinvent their defense and make a run at the Super Bowl.

Joining the Lions’ franchise came easy, Patrick said, according to audacy.com.

“I chose to come here because I knew it was going to be rough in the beginning,” Patrick said late last season. “But it had the ability to be really special at the end if I am the player who I thought I was. And it’s turning out as planned.”

Campbell called Patrick “an unbelievable addition” while Patrick said he “just fits to what the offense needs.”

“I’m not stubborn in my approach,” he said. “I’m learning what the offense wants and I’m just translating my game into that.”

The Lions had one of the NFL's best offenses in 2024. They have so many different weapons, Patrick can linger in the background and supply big plays when the defense isn't expecting it.