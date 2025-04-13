The Detroit Lions 2024 campaign came undone in the playoffs due in large part to the bevy of injuries they suffered throughout the year, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. One guy they had to play without for the majority of the season was superstar defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, but it appears as if he is close to being done with his rehab work.

Hutchinson's season came to an end in Week 5 after he suffered a broken fibula and tibia in the Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys. Considering the severity of the injury, Hutchinson faced a lengthy rehab process as he worked on getting himself ready for the 2025 campaign. According to the man himself, it sounds like he is close to being 100% healthy, which is great news for Detroit.

“I’m there. I’d say I’m good,” Hutchinson said in an interview at the 2025 Masters with Marty Smith of ESPN. “I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process, I’ll tell you that.”

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions looking to make some noise in 2025

The Lions managed to make due without Hutchinson for the majority of the 2024 campaign, but they'd obviously rather have him on the field. Hutchinson appeared to be on course for a breakout campaign prior to his injury, as he racked up 7.5 sacks in just five games of action before his season was cut short.

Hutchinson expects to be good to go for the upcoming season, and he will play a key role in helping Detroit bounce back after their crushing loss in the playoffs at the hands of the Washington Commanders. If Hutchinson can return to the form he was showcasing prior to his injury in 2024, the Lions could end up finally making a run to the Super Bowl.