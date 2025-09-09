Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season will feature a matchup between Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions and Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears.

Campbell and Johnson were colleagues from 2022 to 2024, elevating the Lions into playoff contenders overnight. With Campbell as the head coach and Johnson as the offensive coordinator, they led the franchise to their best playoff run in decades, reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2023.

However, their time together came to an end in the 2025 offseason following the squad's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. Johnson decided to take the next step in his coaching career, accepting the Bears' head coaching job.

Campbell talked about his team's upcoming matchup with the Bears on Monday afternoon, per reporter Eric Woodyard. With the two teams being division rivals, Campbell sees their situations as ones on even ground.

“I think we're on even playing ground really. It's the same thing. He knows what we're about. We know what he's about,” Campbell said.

What lies ahead for Dan Campbell, Lions

It's clear that Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson have moved on to their separate paths, enjoying the three years they spent together forming the Lions into a playoff contender.

However, Johnson's exit does present issues for Detroit. They are coming off a brutal 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. The offense was noticeably different as the Lions' attack did not have the elite potency it had in past seasons in Week 1.

There is plenty of time for the Lions to bounce back from those early struggles. However, they will need to do that as soon as possible with playoff contention at stake. They cannot afford to miss the postseason with the star players they have at their arsenal.

The Lions will prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears, being at home. The contest will take place on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.