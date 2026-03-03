The Detroit Lions are hoping to return to the NFL Playoffs in 2026, after missing the postseason this past year. Detroit has the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to an ESPN mock draft, the Lions are projected to go with defense with that selection.

The Lions are projected to take Miami (FL) edge Akheem Mesidor with that pick.

“The Lions tend to be unconventional early in the draft and have passed on edge rushers at this juncture the past couple of years, but Mesidor checks every box of what they typically look for on defense. He's a heavy-handed rusher with nonstop effort who wears down blockers,” Jordan Reid reported for ESPN.

Mesidor had a great season with the Hurricanes. He transferred there in 2022 after starting his college career at West Virginia.

“He finished last season with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes and would be an ideal edge pairing with Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor's age (he turns 25 in April) has been a talking point, but that doesn't seem to be an issue with scouts I have spoken with,” Reid added.

The Lions finished the 2025 season with a 9-8 record.

Lions are working to improve in 2026

Detroit finished last in the NFC North, despite finishing the 2025 season with a winning record. It was disappointing for Lions fans, who were hoping to see the team once again in the playoffs.

The Lions are already making changes heading into 2026. Detroit traded running back David Montgomery recently to the Houston Texans. In return, Detroit received some draft picks and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Detroit is expected to improve their offensive line this offseason.

“After failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Lions are prioritizing improving their offensive line, particularly on the interior. Detroit ranked 20th in run block win rate (70.7%) and 30th in pass block win rate (55.2%), as the unit struggled to adapt to its new players,” ESPN reported.

Time will tell if the Lions are able to improve in 2026.