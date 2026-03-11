The Detroit Lions are feeling the pressure after a disappointing 2025 season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell took ownership for the team's struggles last fall after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Detroit just made one roster move that could free them up to add more free agents over the next few weeks.

The Lions restructured Jared Goff's contract, creating $32 million in cap space ahead of the new league year, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Detroit converted $40 million of Goff's base salary into a signing bonus while also adding a void year onto his contract.

When an NFL team converts salary into a signing bonus, it is spread out over evenly over the remainder of the contract. That's how the Lions ended up with more cap space in 2026. Adding a void year on the end creates even more cap space.

Detroit now has $35.07 million in cap space before accounting for contracts they have agreed to during the legal tampering period.

