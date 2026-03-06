The Detroit Lions received word that Taylor Decker intended to return for the 2026 NFL season earlier this offseason. Decker has been one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the league since being drafted by Detroit. And his return was a big boost for this franchise. However, after an unexpected turn, Decker's return won't come with Detroit.

Decker announced on Instagram that he will be released from the Lions. “In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I have decided to request my release,” Decker said in his statement.

Decker was a first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was with the franchise through its low point in the late 2010s and early 2020s. However, he was also an important leader through the team's recent resurgence in the mid-2020s.

The now-former Lions tackle spoke about his retirement thoughts at the end of the 2025 season. He mentioned not wanting to put his family through the experience of seeing him in constant pain.

“I’m not willing to put my family through it. I’m not willing to be distant and not be a present father, because your kids are only little once, and, God willing, we have more. I want to be able to play with them, I want to be able to throw the ball with them. I mean, I can’t throw a football right now. No way,” Decker said at the end of the 2025 season, via Lions beat reporter Jeremy Reisman.

Decker is the second offensive lineman Detroit has released this offseason. Graham Glasgow, who was also drafted in 2016 by Detroit, was let go recently. The Lions have focused on reworking their offensive line. It will certainly be interesting to see how this work continues to unfold ahead of NFL Free Agency.