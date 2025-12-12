There was some optimism for a while, as Kerby Joseph had intended to return this season after sustaining a knee injury. However, the all-pro safety has suffered a setback and may not return this season, according to a post by NFL beat writer Ari Meirov.

“All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and could be placed on IR, which would end his regular season. Joseph, who led the NFL in interceptions last year, has not played since Week 6,” Meirov wrote on X.

It's been a plethora of injuries on defense for the Lions for the second consecutive season. The Lions already lost Terrion Arnold for the season, and keep substituting different players throughout their secondary. This is a massive blow to a defense that allows 23.8 points per game, which is middle-of-the-road. The last three games have illustrated how important Joseph is, as the Lions have allowed an average of 29.3 points per game. Significantly, the loss to the Green Bay Packers showed how much trouble the defense is in, as they could not make a stop.

With Joseph out, the Lions have had to try to fill his spot. So far, Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox have filled in for him with mixed results. As the Lions attempt to navigate surviving without one of their best defensive players, they will face one of the best teams in the NFL this weekend.

As their season is on the line, the Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams with almost no hope of Joseph returning. When Joseph sustained his knee injury, the Lions were facing the Kansas City Chiefs and leading the NFC North. Since that game, Detroit has gone 4-3 in seven games. Although it's not official yet, Joseph sustaining this setback ultimately means he likely might not return this season, even if the Lions were to make the playoffs.