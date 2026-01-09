The Detroit Lions took a step back in 2025, leading to their firing of offensive coordinator John Morton after just one year. Just two days later, Dan Campbell is eyeing his potential replacement in the Seattle Seahawks' passing game coordinator, Jake Peetz.

The 40-year-old Peetz is wrapping up his second season with the Seahawks after spending the two previous seasons on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams. He has been considered the next up-and-coming offensive coach and will interview for the Lions' vacant job, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported.

While the Seahawks are still in the playoff race, Peetz has some additional time to kill. Seattle secured the NFC's No. 1 seed and will not play in the Wild Card round.

The Seahawks ended the regular season with the eighth-most passing yards per game, despite throwing at the third-lowest rate. Seattle ranked second in the league with 8.4 yards per pass and fifth with a 67.57 percent completion rate.

Under Peetz's guidance, star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fully broke out to lead the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025. Peetz also coached tight end AJ Barner to a second-year breakout, finishing second on the team with 52 catches and six touchdowns.

Before joining the Rams, Peetz spent one year as offensive coordinator at LSU in 2021. The offense was successful under his tutelage, but he was not retained after the Tigers fired head coach Ed Orgeron.

Peetz has also worked in various roles with the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Alabama.

Lions seeking restability in 2026 offseason

Although the Lions' offensive numbers did not disappoint in 2025, Campbell was quick to let Morton go at the end of the regular season. While injuries played a big role in Detroit missing the playoffs, Campbell and Morton never seemed to be on the right page.

The fit seemed to work on paper, with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and James Williams all enjoying career years in 2025. However, the offense was much less consistent than it had been in previous years under Ben Johnson.

The biggest change came when Campbell revoked Morton's play-calling duties midseason, suggesting a potential difference in approach. Campbell is known for his offensive creativity and risk-taking, which could be a factor that Morton could not keep up with.