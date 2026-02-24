The Detroit Lions have had a lot of success these last few NFL seasons, and are looking for more. Detroit got some great news on Tuesday, when it was announced that offensive lineman Taylor Decker is returning in 2026.

Decker made a social media post to announce his decision to play with Detroit once again. It was shared by The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

Lions LT Taylor Decker just announced he’s returning for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/79MNTsAyyp — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 24, 2026

This is good news for Lions fans, as Decker was an integral part of the offensive line for years. He is needed to help block for Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff. With Decker as part of the o-line, the squad reached the 2023 season's NFC Championship game.

Article Continues Below

Decker had been contemplating retirement after the 2025 season. It was a disappointing one for Detroit; the team missed the NFC Playoffs. Decker had also dealt with an injury during the season.

“It asked a lot of my wife,” Decker said about his medical treatment, per Pride of Detroit. “And it was selfish of me, but it was what was required to fulfill the expectations of my job. That’s not something that I’m—if that’s what my future is going to be to continue to play—that’s not something I’m willing to do. Because I’m not willing to put my family through it. I’m not willing to be distant and not be a present father, because your kids are only little once, and, God willing, we have more. I want to be able to play with them. I want to be able to throw the ball with them. I mean, I can’t throw a football right now. No way.”

Decker has played for Detroit since the 2016 season. He was drafted out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Lions fans are surely pleased to see the tackle return for another year.