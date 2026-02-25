Kerby Joseph only played six games last season for the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury. With the offseason in full swing, head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Joseph's status.

Campbell's update about the 25-year-old safety doesn't sound all that positive, as he said the team will have a better understanding of the injury in late March, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. For now, it sounds like Joseph is going through a slow process to recover from his knee injury.

“We've been treating him,” said Campbell about Joseph. “He's done a few things. We're in a, I would say, the position now to where we're slowly working him back. What is this going to look like? How is this going to feel? Call it a month from now, we'll have a lot better idea.”

Kerby Joseph was initially dealing with an injury in training camp before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. He played through it, though, but suffered a knee injury in Week 4 in the Lions' 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. But the four-year veteran played through the pain and made appearances in Weeks 5 and 6.

The Week 6 matchup is where Joseph reaggravated the knee injury. It was so bad that the Lions placed him on season-ending IR. It's said that he is dealing with a knee/bone bruise in his left leg. Kerby Joseph did attempt to return last season, but a setback prevented him from seeing the field again.

Joseph was seemingly on pace for a big year had he not suffered the injury. In the six games he did play, the Lions safety recorded 18 combined tackles (14 solo), three interceptions, and four pass deflections. He previously led the league in interceptions with nine in the 2024-25 season.