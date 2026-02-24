The Detroit Lions took a big step back during the 2025 season. Detroit missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022, finishing the regular season 9-8. They also finished last in the NFC North standings for the first time since 2021. As such, the Lions should feel plenty of pressure to make some big additions this offseason.

Fortunately, Detroit is not a team that needs a lot of work before they're competitive. In fact, the Lions could enter the 2026 season as a legit contender again as long as they make one or two important roster moves.

The Lions are currently $9.64 million over the 2026 salary cap. It should be easy enough for Detroit to clear up enough cap space to make a few moves during free agency. But the Lions likely won't be big players and may only be limited to adding one or two players.

Fortunately, that's all the Lions need to starting turning things around on defense.

But which player could provide the most value for Detroit at a reasonable price?

Below we will explore one free agent who could fix Detroit's biggest flaw heading into the 2026 NFL offseason.

Lions could use a veteran edge rusher like Joey Bosa in 2026

Perhaps the Lions should add an experienced veteran next to Hutchinson instead of a rookie.

It feels like Bosa has been in the NFL for decades at this point. However, I was surprised to learn that he is only turning 31 years old before the 2026 regular season.

To give Lions fans a means of comparison, Bosa is roughly three months younger than veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Bosa played well for the Bills in 2025, logging 29 total tackles with five sacks, five forced fumbles, and two passes defensed in 15 games played.

It was good to see Bosa play 15 games, as he's struggled with injuries throughout his career. In 2025, he only missed a few games due to a hamstring injury.

If the Lions were to sign Bosa, it would likely be on a short-term contract.

Spotrac lists Bosa's market value at roughly $13.7 million per season, up from the $12.6 million contract he signed in 2025. They recommend a two-year contract worth $27.48 million for Bosa.

Honestly, a two-year contract may be preferable to a one-year rental for the Lions.

Adding an extra year to Bosa's contract could help Detroit spread out his cap hit over multiple seasons. The Lions still have plenty of wiggle room in future seasons, so keeping Bosa for multiple seasons shouldn't be too painful from a financial perspective.

Ultimately, the Lions will eventually be forced to add another young edge rusher. But until then, a veteran like Bosa might be the best option while their Super Bowl window is still open.

Adding Joey Bosa would give Detroit some freedom in the 2026 NFL Draft

There is one additional benefit to signing Bosa that takes his addition from “good signing” to “fixing Detroit's biggest flaw.”

Adding Bosa would give the Lions freedom to enter the 2026 NFL Draft with no obvious holes on the roster. I'm not saying they won't have needs, but Detroit will not have a need so big that they should feel forced to selection a certain position in round one.

I know, this is pretty standard analysis nowadays. But it still rings true for the Lions.

Detroit does not just have a problem at edge rusher. Their entire defense needs working, including depth at every position and a handful of new starters.

Therefore, Bosa's ability to take edge rusher off the table as a certified need is a big help.

Lions GM Brad Holmes has proven that he's at his best when he can pick the best player available on his board, regardless of position. The Lions find themselves in a rare position, holding the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Detroit nails that selection, they could easily be back in the playoffs again in 2026.

I will be excited to see if the Lions pursue a player like Bosa when free agency kicks off in early March.