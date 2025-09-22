After a shaky performance in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions got back on track in Week 2. The Lions spoiled Ben Johnson’s homecoming, wrecking the Chicago Bears 52-21. Now Detroit will look to build on that momentum in Monday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. But the team will be missing a veteran defender for the Week 3 clash.

The Lions moved starting defensive end Marcus Davenport to Injured Reserve with a pectoral strain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The eighth-year veteran will now be sidelined for at least the next four games. However, the team is hopeful he’ll be activated when first eligible.

If Davenport misses the minimum four games, including Week 3’s Monday Night Football matchup, he would return in time to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. That game also takes place on Monday night.

Lions’ pass rush dealt setback ahead of MNF clash

The Lions' defense appeared to be rounding into form, racking up four sacks against the Bears in Week 2. Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson made his return to the team after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 6 last season. Now the Lions will lose their other starting DE for at least the next month.

The injury is a blow to Detroit’s defense. But it’s not entirely unexpected. Davenport has not been the most durable player since being selected 14th overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

The 29-year-old defender has had each of his last two seasons cut short by injuries. He landed on the IR with a high ankle sprain in Week 6 of 2023 and a triceps injury in Week 3 of 2024. This is Davenport’s fifth-career trip to the IR. He will miss his 46th game on Monday out of a possible 117 contests over eight seasons.

The Lions re-signed Davenport to a one-year deal after his debut with the team in 2024 was limited by injury. He was off to a solid start with Detroit in 2025. Davenport recorded five total tackles, one sack and one pressure over the first two games of the season.

It was unclear how the loss of the Lions’ top assistant coaches over the offseason would impact the team. After an ugly defeat followed by a convincing win, Detroit has an opportunity to make a statement against the Ravens on Monday night.