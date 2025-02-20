The Detroit Lions could look very different during the 2025 season. Detroit lost both of its coordinators this offseason to head coaching jobs with other teams. Lions fans got their first big opportunity to learn about new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during a recent interview.

Sheppard talked about his defensive philosophy on local radio on Monday. He explained what traits are ‘non-negotiable' on his defense.

“So that togetherness and so many things trickle from there. Absolutely relentless effort — non-negotiable,” Sheppard said. “That's things I say: The coaches aren't coaching effort. You'll stand out if you're lax on this defense. And then just nasty, tenacious, finishing, scratching, clawing, fighting for every blade of grass that's out there. And I think if we're able to do those things, everything else — you notice I didn't say one stat. I didn't say one accolade. Because if you do all those things and you focus on those things, then the bigger picture things will come from that. But that, to me, will be the DNA of who we are as a unit.”

Sheppard's philosophy for finding defensive talent does not sound that different from previous DC Aaron Glenn. The real difference could come from the schematic side, where Sheppard may do things a little differently.

Sheppard is one of Detroit's many players turned coaches. He had an eight-year career in the NFL as a linebacker, finishing his career with the Lions. Sheppard joined Detroit's coaching staff in 2021 as an outside linebackers coach. He was promoted to linebackers coaching 2022 and held the position until he was promoted to defensive coordinator in January.

Lions OC explained how his past with Jared Goff will influence offensive playcalling

The Lions also brought in offensive coordinator John Morton to replace Ben Johnson.

Morton also gave an interview to Dan Miller of Fox 2 in Detroit on Monday. In his interview, Morton explained how his past with Jared Goff could influence his offensive playcalling.

“I think it's big because it all starts with the quarterback… Just kind of knowing him – and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. So, I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn't. That's important as a play-caller. We'll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I'll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they've been doing good here,” Morton explained.

Morton's history with Goff in Detroit is valuable in his new role at offensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see what schematic changes the Lions make on offense later this fall.