The new 2025 NFL season officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 12, at 4:00 PM Eastern time. At that time, teams can begin working on various transactions, including signings, trades, and roster moves. The Detroit Lions won the NFC North last season, and any additions the team will make remain to be seen.

One roster move expected to take place involves linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin; the Lions are expected to release the eight-year veteran when the new league year opens up, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Reeves-Maybin will become a free agent.

Reeves-Maybin recently turned 30 years old and was drafted by Detroit in 2017 out of Tennessee. Other than the 2022 season he spent with the Houston Texans, the linebacker has spent his whole career with the Lions. Just last offseason, the Lions signed Reeves-Maybin to a $7.5 million contract. Detroit also named him as one of their captains for the 2024 season.

And in early March of 2024, Reeves-Maybin was elected for a two-year term as president of the NFL Players Association.

“I am honored by the trust that the Board has shown in me and I will work hard to be a voice and advocate for all players,” said Reeves-Maybin, via Erin Lockwood of the NFLPA. “It will be my mission to continue to serve and unify our membership and I look forward to inspiring more players to use their voice in advocating for the union and our game.”

The seasoned Reeves-Maybin was a Pro Bowler for the Lions in 2023. The former Tennessee Volunteer has appeared in 114 games in his NFL career. Across his tenure, he has three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and 155 solo tackles. In 2024, a neck injury limited the veteran to special teams duty.

The Lions are likely looking to move on from Reeves-Maybin due to financial reasons. Both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams are extension eligible when the new league year opens up. Detroit would like to keep a good relationship with those two players specifically.