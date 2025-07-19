The Atlanta Dream are currently second in the Eastern Conference and contending with the New York Liberty for the East's lead. This second half of the season will prove to be crucial for their playoff contention, but this weekend serves as a celebration for both Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray of the Dream. Jones actually broke out an exclusive colorway of the Nike KD 18 during media events in Indianapolis.

Brionna Jones makes the fourth All-Star appearance of her WNBA career, chosen as an injury replacement this year for Mercury's Satou Sabally. She's leading the Atlanta Dream in rebounding with 7.8 per game while adding 13.8 PPG as their active post player. Rocking the Nike KD 18 throughout the season, she debuts the “All-Star” colorway for the first time.

The Nike KD 18 is the latest signature sneaker from Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant and one of the more popular Nike Basketball models out at the moment. While the KD 18 begins the roll out to the public, this colorway will remain an exclusive to the All-Star participants for the time being.

Brionna Jones' Nike KD 18 “All-Star”

FIRST LOOK: Brionna Jones debuts a new Nike KD 18 for WNBA All-Star 🔥 @_bjones18 @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/QMsx7McQfe — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



Per @SoleRetriever coverage, Brionna Jones laced up an unreleased colorway of the Nike KD 18. The shoes appear in a predominantly black look, based on the classic construction of the Nike Air Terra Humara. The shoes are black throughout the uppers with yellow-to-red gradient throughout the mesh underlayer. The back heel and the ankle collar feature a similar gradient complete with flames, the theme throughout Nike's WNBA All-Star sneakers.

As for a public release, we're not sure whether Nike will drop the collection to the public, but previous All-Star releases in the NBA have suggested their could be a roll-out for this series. The Nike KD 18 is currently available for $160 as new colorways begin to arrive, but we'll have to keep these on the back burner for now.