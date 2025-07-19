The Raiders have announced a new addition, but it's now off the field. Former linebacker Kirk Morrison is returning to the organization as part of its broadcast team. The team confirmed Friday that Morrison will take over as the color analyst on the official Raiders Radio Network, replacing Lincoln Kennedy, who had held the role since 2018. Kennedy will remain involved in the team's media coverage, contributing to pregame and postgame shows and other official content.

Born in Oakland and a lifelong Raiders fan, Morrison called the opportunity “a dream come true” in a statement released by the team. Drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Morrison led the franchise in tackles for five straight seasons and started 79 consecutive games before finishing his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Now, he will join play-by-play announcer Jason Horowitz in the broadcast booth, starting with the regular season opener on September 7 against the New England Patriots.

For Morrison, this new role represents a special full-circle moment — blending his experiences as a fan, a player, and now, an analyst.

“This is a dream come true. I stand on the shoulders of guys that came before me.” Morrison said. His deep connection to the Silver and Black, combined with his understanding of the game and the fans' viewpoint, makes him a natural bridge between the team and its supporters, according to the official Raiders website.

Since retiring from the NFL, Morrison has built an impressive career in sports broadcasting. He has served as a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC, covered the UFL on ESPN, and hosted pregame and postgame radio shows for the Los Angeles Rams on ESPNLA. Morrison is also a regular Sirius NFL Radio contributor and frequently appears on sports talk shows nationwide. His official Raiders broadcast debut will come during the preseason, when he'll share the booth with Horowitz and former NFL MVP Rich Gannon.

Meanwhile, Kennedy will continue to be part of the Raiders' media coverage, contributing his analysis to pregame and postgame shows and appearing on team television programming and podcasts. Although his role is shifting, Kennedy remains a prominent voice within the Raiders' media presence.

