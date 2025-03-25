The Detroit Lions were one of the NFL's top teams during the 2024 season. Detroit won 15 games, earned its second straight NFC North title, and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. All of those are firsts in franchise history. Now the Lions have to figure out how to one-up that performance in 2025 without both of their former coordinators.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is not pleased that Ben Johnson left to become the head coach of the Bears this offseason. LaPorta did not hold back in an interview with Kay Adams about his feelings on Johnson's departure.

“Yeah, of course happy for Ben,” LaPorta began, via Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “He was one of the big reasons why they brought me into the Lions. Nothing but respect for him. But again, on Sunday afternoons this fall, there will be friends turned enemies I guess.”

It should be no surprise that Adams loved LaPorta's headline statement about “friends turned to enemies.”

Adams also asked what it felt like losing Johnson, especially since he was someone who was instrumental in bringing him to Detroit.

“It hurts of course,” LaPorta admitted. “You spend a lot of time with these people, invest a lot of energy and effort and hard work together.”

Ultimately, LaPorta is looking forward to what the future holds for both Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions.

“You're excited that he's going to run his own team and organization and have a lot on his plate,” LaPorta concluded. “It's very exciting times for him, and it's exciting times for us as we turn towards our new staff.”

Lions encouraged to trade up for an edge rusher during 2025 NFL Draft

Lions fans have plenty to be excited about even after losing Ben Johnson to the Bears.

Detroit could be ready to make a splash in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes the Lions should trade up in round one for an edge rusher.

“Could they jump from No. 28 into the teens for Mike Green (Marshall) or Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), though? This might be the time for Detroit to take a bigger swing on that second edge rusher next, especially with Hutchinson now eligible for what will surely be a significant contract extension,” Barnwell wrote on Monday.

Barnwell is smart not to suggest that the Lions will move all the way up the board for a player like Abdul Carter.

It is easy to imagine the Lions locking in on a few edge rushers they would like to add, then attempting to trade up and select one.

It will be fascinating to see if Brad Holmes follows Barnwell's advice during the draft next month.