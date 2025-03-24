The 2025 NFL Draft is just one month away. Every year, the NFL draft features some twists and turns that nobody could have predicted ahead of time. One ESPN analyst believes he knows a few teams that could make some big moves during the first round of the draft.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell published an article on Monday that labels teams that should trade up and down in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Barnwell labeled both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks as teams that should trade up in the draft. He sees trading up as a way that both teams can fix clear problems on their respective rosters.

Barnwell pointed to Seattle's huge need on the offensive line as a reason they might trade up. The Seahawks already have five top-100 picks, thanks to the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades. This could make it easy to execute a trade or two up the board.

However, Barnwell worries that Seahawks GM John Schneider prefers the volume approach to the draft.

“Since 2011, Schneider has been about twice as likely to trade down as trade up, with the Seahawks moving down in the draft 17 times and up on nine occasions,” Barnwell wrote. “Some of those trades up have been significant successes, as they moved up for Lockett in 2015 and Metcalf in 2019.”

Perhaps he will adjust his strategy if the right player is available.

“My instinct is Schneider prefers to amass picks and take as many shots as (sic) the board as possible, but if there's an offensive lineman or two he loves in the first three rounds, he might need to consolidate picks and get guys who can immediately step into the lineup,” Barnwell concluded.

Barnwell also urges Lions to trade up for edge rusher in NFL Draft

Barnwell believes the Lions should also make an aggressive move up for an edge rusher. The Lions have yet to invest in a second edge rusher to put opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit brought back Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency. However, they are rotational players at best. Barnwell sees the Lions trading up into the middle of the first round for an edge rusher.

“Could they jump from No. 28 into the teens for Mike Green (Marshall) or Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M), though? This might be the time for Detroit to take a bigger swing on that second edge rusher next, especially with Hutchinson now eligible for what will surely be a significant contract extension,” Barnwell concluded.

Detroit traded up a few picks to pick Terrion Arnold in the 2024 NFL Draft. Perhaps they execute another trade up this April.