The Detroit Lions will face some difficult roster decisions this offseason. Detroit floundered during the 2025 season, missing the playoffs after finishing at the bottom of the NFC North at 9-8. That could tempt the Lions to make a big addition during the offseason. But one Lions player is doubtful that his team will land one popular trade target.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson poured cold water on the idea of Detroit trading for Maxx Crosby this offseason.

“The idea of it is incredibly promising,” Hutchinson told Casino Guru on Friday. “That sounds like a dream scenario to be playing alongside a beast like that. I was answering the same questions last year about Myles Garrett, so I don't know the reality of this situation and how real this actually is, especially given our GM — if you listen to him talk a little bit about edge rushers, I don't know. It doesn't sound like it'd be something they pursue.”

Crosby has been the subject of trade rumors over the past month as the Raiders begin another rebuild. The superstar edge rusher has previously made it clear that he would like to compete for a Super Bowl. However, it is now unclear if Crosby still makes sense for Las Vegas and their long-term plans.

It makes sense that the Lions and Crosby would eventually be paired together in these rumors. Crosby was born in Michigan and attended Eastern Michigan University. It stands to reason he might want to join his local NFL team.

Meanwhile, the Lions have sought an edge rusher to pair with Hutchinson for multiple offseasons in a row. In theory, adding Crosby to Detroit's defensive line would be a huge move.

Hutch did admit that he has a somewhat established relationship with Crosby.

“We DM every now and then,” Hutchinson added. “I've seen him a couple times here and there. Definitely a similar breed of players and how we play. That's why it'd be so fun to play on the same D-line as him. Because both of us go for 60 minutes. You're gonna feel us. That's what I respect most about him, is even being on the Raiders, a team that has struggled over the years since he's been there, he's always going and he's humming and he's very motivational for those guys.”

It will be interesting to see if Crosby actually ends up being traded during the 2026 offseason.