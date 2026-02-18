The Detroit Lions will be losing someone influential in their organization, as team president and CEO Rod Wood will be retiring before the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Detroit Lions president and CEO Rod Wood has announced that he will retire before the start of the 2026 NFL season,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wood wrote a statement regarding his retirement, thanking the Lions organization for his time and what he was able to accomplish with the team.

“I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons,” Wood said in a statement. “It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.”

Wood became the team president in November 2015 and oversaw all the team's football and business operations. Lions owner Shelia Ford Hamp spoke about Wood and his contributions to the team over the years.

“The entire Ford family would like to thank Rod for his dedication and commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit,” Ford Hamp said in a statement. “Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business.”

The Lions plan to search for their next president immediately, and Wood will stay with the organization throughout the hiring process.