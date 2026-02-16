The Detroit Lions should feel a sense of urgency during the 2026 offseason. Detroit finished the 2025 season 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season. The Lions have multiple players who could be eligible for extensions soon. That should put pressure on the front office to add some low-cost rookies to secure the future of the roster.

Detroit holds the 17th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is the highest selection Detroit has had since the 2023 NFL Draft when they picked Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in the first round.

Lions fans have to be hopeful that GM Brad Holmes hits another home run in the first round this year.

Which players could be on Detroit's radar at this point in the offseason?

Below we will explore a roundup of which players analysts are mocking to the Lions just one week after Super Bowl 60.

T Spencer Fano, Utah

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

You'll notice that tackle and edge rusher are popular positions to mock to the Lions.

Detroit lands Fano in our latest 2026 mock draft. An early run on defense talent has several offensive linemen tumbling down to the Lions at 17.

Fano is an athletic tackle who has starting experience on both sides of the line. He excels as a run blocker, which should make him attractive to Detroit.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker will turn 33 years old before the 2026 season. Detroit would be wise to start thinking about a succession plan.

If the Lions drafted Fano, I would expect him to start at right tackle. That would free up Penei Sewell to flip over to left tackle.

T Caleb Lomu, Utah

Mike Renner, CBS Sports

Renner went with the other Utah tackle.

Lomu has two years of starting experience at left tackle. He still has a lot to learn, which would make him an ideal pick to sit behind Decker for one season.

Detroit's coaching staff would like Lomu's build, but would have to be confident that they can coach him up to become their left tackle of the future.

The biggest downside of picking Lomu is the possibility of sitting him on the bench for one season.

T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Dan Parr, NFL.com

Proctor is another popular tackle pick for the Lions in mock drafts.

He is massive at 6-foot-7, 366 pounds. Proctor is a powerful run blocker which could make him a capable right tackle in the NFL. Just like with Fano, this pick could send Sewell over to left tackle.

Parr noted that Proctor could easily slide inside and play at guard if Decker does return for the 2026 season.

T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Field Yates, ESPN

Yates also thinks the Lions will go for a tackle in the first round. But his replacement for Decker is Freeling.

Freeling has similar length to proctor but he is roughly 50 pounds lighter. He boasts collegiate experience at right tackle, just like Fano and Proctor.

The big question mark on Freeling's resume is experience. Freeling only started 16 games during his collegiate career, leaving him unpolished in comparison to other prospects.

Detroit would really have to love Freeling to pick him at 17.

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Now we get into the edge rushers.

Parker has solid size at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. Though I imagine the Lions would prefer an edge rusher with a bit more bulk.

But Parker could still be a great pick for Detroit, even if his measurables aren't perfect.

Kelly loves Parker's tenacity when defending the run and ability to push the pocket on passing downs.

It is also important to note that Parker's production dipped a bit in 2025, which may turn off some scouts.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Matthew Freedman, Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life

Mesidor has many of the same strengths as Parker. He is an eager run defender who also has multiple tools in his belt for rushing the passer.

One unique advantage for Mesidor is the fact that he spend so much time with Hall of Famer Jason Taylor while at Miami.

But there are a few question marks for Mesidor that could keep him out of the first round.

First, Mesidor suffered a foot injury back in 2023 that limited him to only three games. Mesidor's medical evaluation at the NFL Scouting Combine could be huge for him.

There's also the fact that Mesidor will be 25 years old as a rookie. That is quite old by NFL standards.

Personally, I only see this pick happening if Detroit trades down in the first round.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

Faulk is built exactly how the Lions want an edge rusher to look.

There's a lot to like about Faulk as a prospect. Faulk is young (turns 21 in September), has an ideal build, and is praised as a “culture player” with strong character and leadership skills.

Faulk still has a lot to learn and will need plenty of coaching before he can reach his full potential.

Any team drafting Faulk would be signing up for a long-term project. But if Faulk receives the proper coaching, his upside is absolutely massive.

This feels like a pick that would be incredibly popular among Lions fans.

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Wilson went against the grain and gave Detroit a cornerback in the first round.

Cisse is an impressive athlete who uses both his length and strength to succeed as a press man corner. He has the deep speed to keep up with the NFL's most dangerous receivers and the mentality to attack the run when playing near the line of scrimmage.

Cisse still needs to iron out a few inconsistencies in his game, but I am confident that Detroit's coaching staff can get him up to speed quickly.

Detroit would be filling a big need in their secondary by adding Cisse. But I would be surprised if they did not address the trenches in the first round.