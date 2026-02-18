The Detroit Lions took a big step back during the 2025 season. Detroit missed the playoffs after finishing the regular season 9-8 at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Now the Lions should feel a sense of urgency to make some big moves to improve the roster this spring.

Unfortunately, Detroit will also face several difficult decisions this offseason as they operate on a tight budget.

The Lions are currently $9.93 million over the 2026 salary cap with free agency just a few weeks away. Detroit will be forced to make some roster cuts and rework a few contract just to make room for a few additions.

Lions fans can look at what the Chiefs just did with Patrick Mahomes' contract to see what their team might do.

Despite this, the Lions could still be forced to part ways with a few players they might otherwise want to keep.

But which players might have played their last snaps in Detroit?

Below we will explore three Lions players who the team should let walk during free agency.

Detroit should embrace youth at defensive tackle, let D.J. Reader walk

The first player I think the Lions let walk in free agency is veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Spotrac estimates that Reader has a market value of $3.9 million per season on a new deal.

That is certainly a discount compared to the last contract he signed with Detroit. But there's a good reason for that discount.

Reader will turn 32 years old before the 2026 season. He is nearing the end of his career and solely provides value when defending against the run.

I'll admit that playing $4 million per season for a veteran run defender is not necessarily a bad move. In fact, I think Reader will easily find a new home this offseason.

But I don't think Reader makes sense in Detroit after looking at the rest of the roster.

There's no question that Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill are the future at defensive tackle in Detroit. The Lions also have Mekhi Wingo on his rookie contract as depth as well as few other reserve players.

I can still see the Lions adding more depth at the position, but I don't think Reader fits what the team needs anymore.

The Lions need to stop trying to make Marcus Davenport a thing

Davenport has never been a very popular player among Lions fans.

For some Lions fans, Davenport is a symbol of the team's lack of serious investment at edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions got almost nothing out of Davenport in 2024 but still decided to run it back in 2025. But true to form, Davenport missed a lot of time with a pectoral injury.

Article Continues Below

Davenport turns 30 years old just before kickoff of the 2026 regular season. His age, combined with his lengthy injury history, should not make him attractive to the Lions any longer.

Spotrac estimates that Davenport only has a market value of $1.9 million per season. That is a cheap contract, but I'm not sure it would be a wise investment for the Lions.

Ultimately, the best path forward for Detroit should be adding young, talented players at edge rusher. They do not need too many veteran players clogging up roster space at the position.

If the Lions decide to bring back an edge rusher this offseason, it needs to be Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Alex Anzalone sounds like he's on the way out of Detroit

Letting Anzalone walk in free agency is arguably the most painful decision of the three.

Anzalone joined the Lions at the start of the Dan Campbell era and has been a mainstay on defense ever since.

The veteran linebacker continued to play well in 2025, logging 52 solo tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and one interception during the regular season.

But cost could end up ending Anzalone's tenure in Detroit.

Anzalone was disappointed with his contract situation before the 2025 season. Detroit did give him a higher salary and some incentives, but they did not lock him up on a long-term extension.

Now Spotrac estimates that Anzalone is worth $7.3 million per season on the open market. That is simply too much for the Lions.

Detroit also needs to be mindful that middle linebacker Jack Campbell will soon be eligible for a contract extension. If the Lions spend on linebacker, they need to save some dollars for an upcoming Campbell extension.

As much as it pains me to say, I think Anzalone's time is up in Detroit.