The Detroit Lions have been one of the more popular teams in the NFL over the past few seasons. Dan Campbell's aggressive mentality on fourth downs made Detroit popular with fans around the country. Now the Lions will have the opportunity to play in front of an international audience during the 2026 season.

The Lions announced on Tuesday that they will play an international game in Munich, Germany during the 2026 regular season. The game will be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Unfortunately for Lions fans, most of the other important details are still under wraps.

Fans must wait until the full 2026 schedule release to learn when this Munich game will take place. It's also impossible to know who Detroit will play without home or away information.

Unsurprisingly, the Lions are thrilled about the opportunity to play in Germany.

“We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season,” Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans.”

Article Continues Below

Detroit has marketing rights in Germany thanks to the NFL's Global Markets Program, which kicked off in 2024. The Lions hosted watch parties for their annual Thanksgiving Day Classic in Cologne, Germany over the past two seasons.

They have also hosted several youth football camps across the country, featuring wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown is especially excited to play in Germany because it is is mother's home country. His mother taught him to speak fluent German.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” St. Brown said. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

It will be exciting to see the Lions play on an international stage later this year.