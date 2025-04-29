The Detroit Lions have authored one of the quickest and most impressive rebuilds in recent memory under GM Brad Holmes. Detroit had almost no valuable players when Holmes took over in 2021. Over the past four years, Holmes has added star after star to Detroit's roster and helped make the Lions one of the most dominant teams in the NFC.

If there's one thing Lions fans and the national media need to know about Brad Holmes, it is that he doesn't care about your mock drafts.

Holmes stuck to his guns during the 2025 NFL Draft, making aggressive moves to get the players he wants. He has received some criticism from fans and NFL analysts for this approach.

Many thought that Detroit would add an edge rusher in the first round to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Holmes did not address the position until the sixth round, adding Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. He is a developmental player with an incredible story, and absolutely feels like a perfect fit for the Lions.

Nonetheless, Holmes faced plenty of heat for not addressing the position any sooner.

He also faced criticism over the selection of Isaac TeSlaa in the third round. TeSlaa did not receive much love from the national media, which made it shocking that Holmes used two third-round picks to trade up for him.

All of that to say, the Lions do things a little differently under Holmes. But you can't argue with the results. The Lions have won more playoff games during the last four years than they have at any other time in the Super Bowl era.

The Lions also make some moves in the 2025 NFL Draft that were universally praised. One player in particular could be an instant starter for the Lions at a huge position of need.

But which player is it? And will he step into the starting lineup right away?

Below we will explore the perfect move that the Lions made during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tate Ratledge was meant to play for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions drafted Georgia guard Tate Ratledge with the 57th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brad Holmes moved up three spots to acquire Ratledge, which shows that the Lions view him as a special player.

Personally, I am a huge fan of this pick. And not just because I had Ratledge going to Detroit in the second round in my Lions mock draft.

Ratledge was a three-year starter at guard for the Georgia Bulldogs. He is a former five-star recruit from high school and was a top 50 prospect when he was recruited.

Guard was one of Detroit's biggest needs heading into the draft, perhaps its biggest aside from the defensive line. The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency and have an aging veteran in Graham Glasgow as an entrenched contributor.

Detroit made it a priority to add Ratledge in the second round, believing that he could become a starter sooner rather than later.

Brad Holmes had nothing but good things to say about Ratledge when talking about the pick with reporters.

“Tough kid, great locker room guy. I think you guys are going to enjoy getting to know him. But he's got a little bit more versatility. He rose more as the process went along because of his versatility that we were able to find out a little bit more about. I thought that he would fit in just like a glove here,” Holmes said via the team website.

Ratledge certainly looks the part. He has the agility and size that Detroit prefers for their guards.

Ratledge even has a tattoo of a lion on his forearm. He got the tattoo to represent his mentality and attitude towards the game of football.

“I think lions are the king of the jungle for a reason. Just their mentality, their attitude, the way they go about their whole life,” Ratledge explained in a call with team reporters. “I mean, I think that's just something that I kind of attached my lifestyle to, just that mentality that is never satisfied, never quits. So, I think that's something that ties into my life and the way I play the game.”

The Lions doubled down on the guard position, adding Miles Frazier during the fifth round.

Ratledge has the inside track to win a starting job this fall. However, like every player in Detroit, he will have to earn that spot. Frazier, Glasgow, and Christian Mahogany will not make it easy on Ratledge.

I'm sure he wouldn't have it any other way.