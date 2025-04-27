Amid an offseason full of change, the Detroit Lions added seven new players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite the Lions' historical excellence in the draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees several potential problems with general manager Brad Holmes' decision-making.

Kiper did not agree with many of the Lions' picks, particularly the order in which they targeted their newest members. He expected Detroit to select a pass-rusher in the first round and was surprised to see Holmes join the defensive tackle movement by taking Ohio State's Tyleik Williams.

“[Oluwafemi] Oladejo and [Donovan] Ezeiruaku were both on the board at No. 28, as was Mike Green,” Kiper wrote. “Yet, Detroit looked elsewhere, taking defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. He can fire in the backfield as a run-stopper, but he lacks pass-rush juice (2.5 sacks in 2024)… I'm not worried about the value. I'm more concerned with the missed chance to find [Aidan] Hutchinson a running mate on the edge.”

However, Kiper was baffled by the Lions' decision to trade up in the third round. Holmes relinquished two 2026 draft picks to move up 32 spots and take Arkansas wideout Isaac TeSlaa. Kiper did not agree with the move at all, calling it “questionable” due to his view of TeSlaa in relation to the other remaining prospects.

“Detroit's most questionable move, though, was trading up from No. 102 to No. 70 to take receiver Isaac TeSlaa,” Kiper added. “Good player, but he was ranked No. 149 overall on my board. I count 12 receivers ranked above him who were still available — and nine of them still would have been there at the Lions' original slot. To make the aggressive move up the board, Detroit forked over two 2026 third-rounders.”

Lions' full 2025 NFL Draft class

Despite their three draft trades, the Lions ended the 2025 NFL Draft with as many picks as they were initially scheduled to have. In addition to TeSlaa, Detroit also traded up for guards Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier in the second and fifth rounds, respectively.

After getting the ball rolling with Williams in round one, Ratledge and TeSlaa were the team's pair of picks on Day Two. Holmes got the Lions back on the board with Frazier in round five to start their Day Three. Detroit went on to take edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth round before selecting safety Dan Jackson and wideout Dominic Lovett in the final round.

The Lions managed to address several positions where they suffered losses during free agency, but still have potential question marks at edge rusher and cornerback. Detroit exercised its fifth-year option on top-five edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, but his recovery from a gruesome broken leg does not guarantee a return to form.