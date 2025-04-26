The Detroit Lions are taking their guys during the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit has yet to draft an edge rusher, though they have addressed some other important needs on the roster. The Lions are sticking to their guns after facing some questions about Friday's third-round pick.

The Lions caused some fans to scratch their heads when they drafted WR Isaac TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lions GM Brad Holmes helped explain the pick by describing the “HWT” apparel that Detroit's brass wore in their war room on Friday night.

“Height, weight, speed — it is the opposite of film evaluation, and we’re all about film evaluation,” Holmes said on Friday, via The Athletic's Colton Pouncey. “That’s the hard part of scouting. Height, weight, speed is easy. Stats are easy. A position listed is easy. But film evaluation is hard to figure out.”

TeSlaa certainly fits the bill. The Michigan native is 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.43-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He projects as a big slot receiver who could eventually develop into a starting X receiver.

Part of the criticism surrounding the TeSlaa pick, aside from not being an edge rusher, is the price it cost to acquire him.

The Lions traded up for 102nd overall to the 70th overall pick. It cost them two 2026 third-round picks, though they did get a pair of sixth-round picks in return.

Will the Lions select an edge rusher during Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Detroit is being criticised for not drafting an edge rusher after the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Lions have been widely expected to add an edge rusher all offseason, though it has yet to actually happen.

Will they finally address the position on Saturday?

Holmes stuck to his guns and seemed to suggest he will keep the same approach for the rest of the draft.

“We picked the highest-rated player regardless of position,” Holmes said. “That’s what we did this whole way through. That’s what we’re going to do again tomorrow. So yes, we could’ve — there are some edge rushers still available. We don’t have them rated this high. We’re going to always get the best player.”

Detroit entered Day 3 with four selections, twice each in the sixth and seventh rounds.

It will be fascinating to see how the Lions and GM Brad Holmes approach Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.