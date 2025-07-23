Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill did not hide his displeasure with the team after their subpar performance last season. They finished with an 8-9 record and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the sixth time in eight seasons. Hill, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, indicated that he wanted to leave the Dolphins.

But since then, the 31-year-old wide receiver has backtracked on his discontent. He vowed to bounce back and help Miami have a better campaign this season. At the start of the Dolphins' training camp on Tuesday, Hill posted a short message on X.

“Back at it #Year10,” said the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Hill is eager to prove himself again after a down year, wherein he saw his numbers dip to 959 receiving yards—his fewest since 2019—and a career-low-tying six touchdowns.

Now that their training camp has begun, the one-time Super Bowl champion wants to be more committed.

“Just being present every day, on time, doing things extra, like catching footballs after practice conditioning,” said Hill in a report from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Whenever I'm tired, being that vocal leader in the locker room for guys, just being the dude Miami paid me to be, and what I know I can be.

“I got here through hard work, and sometimes, when you get to a certain spot in your life where you want to be, you're kind of like, ‘OK, it's cool now.'”

Hill remains one of the most skilled and fastest pass-catchers in the NFL. Prior to last season, he tallied at least 1,200 receiving yards for four straight years. He is not nicknamed “Cheetah” for nothing.

He said he has been putting in the work this summer, emphasizing his renewed focus after the challenges he faced last year, including being detained by police officers in a road incident before their season opener.

“I've always been trying to be here and be there, but me being able to slow down a little bit, train, and bust my tail for myself and then also for this community and this team, I feel like it'll be worth it,” added Hill.

Consider that a fair warning to the rest of the league.