Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill grimaced in pain as he was carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets on Monday after suffering a leg injury.

Hill fell to the ground after catching a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he landed awkwardly. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

If it's any consolation, despite his premature exit, the Dolphins finally entered the win column after beating the Jets, 27-21.

The full details of Hill's status remain unclear, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport intimated that the Dolphins should prepare for the worst.

“This injury, far worse than a dislocated kneecap, often comes with multiple ligament tears,” wrote Rapoport on X.

The Dolphins cannot afford to lose the eight-time Pro Bowler for an extended period since he and Tagovailoa are the team's driving force on offense. Prior to his unfortunate setback, Hill had six receptions for 67 yards.

The 31-year-old speedster upped his season totals to 21 receptions and 265 yards on top of one touchdown.

If he misses any time, it will be a gut-punch to Hill, who vowed to have a bounce-back campaign. During the offseason, he stressed the importance of being present as he aimed to regain the deadly form that made him one of the most lethal pass-catchers in the league. He is coming off a down year, wherein he only received for 959 yards—his fewest since 2019—and a career-low-tying six touchdowns.

He also said he wanted to further embrace the role of being the Dolphins' vocal leader.

Fans could only hope that it's not a season-ending injury for Hill.