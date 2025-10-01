Recently, the New York Giants got some devastating injury news when it was announced that wide receiver Malik Nabers would miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL. The injury occurred during New York's win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon and brought to an end what had been an ultra-promising start to Nabers' sophomore campaign.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the ACL was not the only knee injury Nabers sustained on the play, but that the additional damage is not anything to worry about.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers suffered a partially torn lateral meniscus in addition to the torn ACL in his right knee, per source,” reported Dan Duggan of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “That's common with ACL tears and shouldn't add any time to Nabers' recovery timeline. The meniscus will likely be repaired when he undergoes the ACL reconstruction surgery. The good news is there's no other damage to the knee.”

Duggan also added that “Nabers will likely undergo surgery within the next week or two.”

A rough break for the Giants

Article Continues Below

Malik Nabers' injury occurred in the same game that quarterback Jaxson Dart was making his first start for the New York Giants, shortly after replacing Russell Wilson. As previously mentioned, Nabers had gotten off to an excellent start to his second season in the NFL, including absolutely torching the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, and figured to provide Dart with a reliable security blanket down the field. That's no longer the case after the injury.

The good news is that with modern medicine, players are typically able to return to the full version of themselves, although that may not be the case right when Nabers steps back on the field in the 2026 season, as players typically require an adjustment process to get back up to speed and learn to trust the injured area again.

In any case, the Giants will look to pick up their second straight win when they hit the road this week to take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET.