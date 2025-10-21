2025 is another disappointing season for the New Orleans Saints. The team did not have any expectations at all when it started, but now the expectation is that they will win three games or fewer this season. New Orleans is 1-6 on the season with a tough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 8.

The latest injury update for the Saints is a brutal one for the offense.

“Saints placed center Erik McCoy and running back Kendre Miller on season-ending Injured Reserve.

Saints also signed RB Velus Jones Jr. to their active roster from the practice squad, and signed RB Audric Estimé to their practice squad.”

Erik McCoy was playing like one of the top centers in football this season. The Texas A&M product injured his biceps in the loss against the Chicago Bears and will miss the rest of the season. McCoy could have been a trade candidate for the Saints ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline this season with his elite play and the poor results from the Saints.

Running back Kendre Miller, the TCU product from their national title appearance, is also out for the season. Miller tore his ACL and will be seriously missed offensively for the Saints. He was Alvin Kamara's backup this season, and now the team will look to Devin Neal to spell Kamara. Miller had 47 carries for 193 yards and one touchdown this season. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry in seven games this season. Miller has had an injury history, and this ACL one is another brutal blow to his career, as he has yet to play more than eight games in a season. The hope is that Miller can return better than ever.

Audric Estime is a former running back for the Denver Broncos. The Saints' offense will continue to have an uphill battle for the rest of the season.