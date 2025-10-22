Marred in a two-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders will now face the daunted task of taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. However, there might be two crucial reinforcements headed Washington's way.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he expects both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel to have a full week of practice and be ready to play on Monday Night Football, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. More specifically, Quinn said that Samuel (heel) and McLaurin (quad) are “trending up.”

Samuel has been dealing with his heel injury ever since Week 4. However, he was able to suit up every game before Week 7. Getting him back in the lineup gives the Commanders a dynamic tool to work with on offense. Thus far in his Washington debut, Samuel has made 34 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He has even added a rushing touchdown.

McLaurin's quad injury has kept him out since Week 3. The Commanders' WR1 since his arrival to the team, getting their top wide receiver back will be imperative for consistent offensive success. Before going down with his injury, McLaurin made 10 receptions for 149 scoreless yards.

On top of their wide receiver injuries, the Commanders are also paying close attention to quarterback Jayden Daniels' hamstring. Quinn said he doesn't think it's a serious injury. Still, Washington knows how important the quarterback is to their roster.

If Daniels, Samuel and McLaurin all play against the Chiefs though, the Commanders will have an easier path towards success. Fans will keep a close eye on Washington's injury reports throughout the week.