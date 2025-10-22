The Los Angeles Chargers are in the thick of a competitive AFC West battle, but quarterback Justin Herbert is taking center stage for reasons beyond the scoreboard. In a revealing moment with reporters, Herbert spoke candidly about the physical toll of his position — and what it takes to keep bouncing back.

The Chargers offensive line has been a growing concern this season. Through seven weeks, Herbert has absorbed 62 hits — the most of any quarterback in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. That includes 12 hits in a recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as protection issues continue to plague L.A.

When asked about the toll of playing through constant contact, Herbert didn’t shy away. The Athletic's Daniel Popper posted the quarterback’s response to X (formerly known as Twitter) after the media session.

“Probably the really big ones. As long as you’re doing everything you can to recover after games, you’re gonna get back to your normal self. I think we’ve done a great job in the weight room being able to handle some of those hits.”

The NFL quarterback hits discussion goes far beyond the Chargers quarterback. League-wide, signal-callers are facing more pressure than ever due to evolving defensive schemes and longer play extensions. But in Los Angeles, the conversation is personal — and urgent.

First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has consistently emphasized the importance of protecting his quarterback. With injuries to key linemen like Rashawn Slater and rookie Joe Alt, the Chargers have struggled to keep their franchise signal-caller upright — a growing concern as Herbert leads the league in hits taken.

Despite the beating, Herbert remains productive — posting 1,913 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a 94.5 passer rating through 7 weeks of the season. But his words this week offered a sobering glimpse into the mental and physical strain behind those numbers.

As the Chargers prepare for a crucial Week 8 matchup against the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, the spotlight isn’t just on the scoreboard. It’s on whether L.A. can protect their most valuable asset before the hits take a lasting toll.