With the 2025 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, fans around the NFL have been openly clamoring to see their favorite team trade for Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders All-World edge rusher who is at serious risk of missing the playoffs again for the fourth-straight season.

Fortunately for fans in Sin City and beyond, it looks like Crosby isn't going anywhere, to the point where NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero explicitly shared that the four-time Pro Bowler met with management to solidify their commitment to his place in the Raiders' future.

“The Raiders met with star DE Maxx Crosby today to let him know they aren't shopping him and won't trade him, sources tell me and Jane Slater,” Pelissero wrote. “While other teams are interested, the Raiders aren't interested in moving their best player, and Crosby wants to stay in Las Vegas.”

Originally drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan, Crosby is one of the more unique star players in the NFL. In a league where more and more defensive lines are rolling two deep at each position to keep their rush fresh, Crosby has played at least 95 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps between 2022-24, with his current production sitting at 88 percent according to Pro Football Reference.

Crosby has also been very open about wanting to remain with the Raiders, no matter who is calling plays and what their record looks like, opting against the sort of strong-arming other players use to facilitate their way from one team to another.

Could the day eventually come when Crosby suits up for another team? Sure, but right now, he seems happy to be a Raider and should remain one for the rest of the season, as one doesn't typically tattoo a team's logo on their body if they aren't serious about their commitment.