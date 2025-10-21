While the Chicago Bears hold a 4-2 record compared to the Baltimore Ravens' 1-5, the latter franchise is entering Sunday's matchup as 6.5-point underdogs, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The health of quarterback Lamar Jackson will only sway things further.

Jackson is expected to make his return after Baltimore's Week 7 bye week. However, he didn't practice on Monday, leading to some concern. The Ravens could just be playing coy, or taking a cautious approach with Jackson returning from injury. Still, both teams will heavily monitor his status.

With or without Jackson on the field, the Bears will be looking to make a statement. Baltimore has been a perennial powerhouse, making the postseason the past three seasons. Chicago, on the other hand, just hired new head coach Ben Johnson and is trying to get out of the NFC North cellar.

A win against the Ravens would certainly legitimize the Bears' early playoff hopes. If Chicago wants to come away victorious, there is one clear area of Baltimore's defense they must attack.

Bears must continue to establish run game

While the Bears earned a 26-14 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, it wasn't their prettiest performance. However, Chicago unleashed a dominant rushing attack. If they're able to stay strong in the run game come Week 8, the Ravens will be in for a difficult challenge.

Overall, the Bears rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. D'Andre Swift led the way with 124 yards and a score, while rookie Kyle Monangai had 81 rushing yards and his first NFL touchdown. Both running backs averaged over six yards per carry.

Article Continues Below

When the Ravens were last on the field, they did a relatively solid job in holding the Los Angeles Rams to 74 rushing yards. But their matchup against the Houston Texans told a different story. The Ravens let up 167 rushing yards in what ended up being a 44-10.

Entering Week 8, Baltimore ranks 26th in the NFL, allowing 134.3 rushing yards per game. While all eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago's run game will be key to knocking off the Ravens.

If all goes to plan, a strong run game should only amplify what Williams brings to the table. Baltimore focusing on Swift and company could make them susceptible to the pass. However, the Bears quarterback wasn't able to capitalize against the Saints. He'll need to study tape and come back with a strong gameplan to actually attack the Ravens' defense.

Still, if Swift, Monangai and the Bears' rushing attack is able to perform how they did against the Saints, it'll be a difficult challenge for the Ravens to stop consistently. Especially with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike out for the season with a neck injury.

Even with the Ravens sitting at 1-5, a Week 8 victory would be a major win for the Bears. Their victories so far have come against the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints. Outside of the Commanders, or perhaps an upstart Cowboys team, it's not like the Bears have taken down elite competition.

But beating Baltimore, especially if Jackson is back in the lineup, would send a message to the rest of the NFL. If the Bears want to be serious playoff contenders, these are the games they must win. If Chicago can rely on their run game once more, it'll have a much better chance of success.