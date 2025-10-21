The Indianapolis Colts continue to act aggressively in the 2025 season, working out several NFL pass rushers ahead of Week 8. Among them was Shaquil Barrett, a proven veteran with elite credentials. The move signals how seriously Indianapolis is taking its defensive depth issues amid a dominant season.

Currently holding the NFL’s best record at 6-1 and leading the league in scoring, the Colts have surged behind Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. But despite the offensive fireworks, the defense remains a growing concern. The unit ranks 27th in pass rush win rate, exposing a weakness that playoff-caliber teams will look to exploit.

That gap grew wider following the injury of Samson Ebukam in Week 7. The defensive end suffered an MCL issue and is expected to miss multiple games, while Tyquan Lewis remains questionable. With both edge rushers sidelined, general manager Chris Ballard evaluated six free agents on Tuesday.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to his X, formerly Twitter, sharing that the Colts had brought in a few pass rushers to work out and potentially land on the team, including one notable name in particular.

“The #Colts worked out several pass rushers today, including former #Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett.”

Barrett stands out due to his 59 career sacks and two Super Bowl titles. While he's battled injuries and inconsistency since 2022, Indianapolis clearly views him as a potential locker room asset if more help is needed. That said, the Colts ultimately signed Seth Coleman — an undrafted rookie from Illinois — to the practice squad, favoring youth and upside for now.

Still, the decision to bring in the 32-year-old Barrett signals that the front office remains open to future adjustments if injuries continue to mount. Adding Coleman allows them to assess internal depth while leaving the door open for veteran reinforcements.

As the Colts prepare for Week 8 vs. the Tennessee Titans, all eyes will be on how well the defense holds up. Another win could push Indianapolis to 7-1, but pressure from the edge may be the one piece still missing from a complete championship formula.