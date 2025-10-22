Every time fantasy football managers start to believe the tight end position has depth, reality hits hard. Week 8 might be the toughest gut punch yet. Last week, almost every top-12 tight end stumbled. We saw George Kittle post a goose egg, Michael Mayer manag just two points, and even Travis Kelce barely cracked double digits. Now, as bye-riddled Week 8 hits with six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, and Seahawks) sidelined, the position thins out even more. Gone are reliable options like Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer, and AJ Barner.

Key insights

The good news? There’s no international game to disrupt your Sunday sleep schedule. The bad news? You’ll need to dig deep for production at tight end this week. The key to surviving Week 8 is balancing proven names with high-upside streamers who can take advantage of favorable matchups. Let’s break down this week’s Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings, where chaos meets opportunity.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings entering Week 8 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 8 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ DEN)

Jake Ferguson’s breakout season continues. He is quickly turning into one of fantasy football’s most dependable options at the position. Even with CeeDee Lamb back in the lineup, Ferguson scored twice in Week 7. That was his second multi-touchdown game in four weeks. He remains second among all tight ends in total targets this season. Dak Prescott’s trust in him near the goal line has become a cornerstone of Dallas’ offense.

Sure, this week’s matchup against Denver isn’t perfect. The Broncos have held opposing tight ends in check. However, Ferguson’s volume and red-zone usage are too consistent to ignore. If you’ve been riding the Fergo train, keep starting him with confidence. A fifth consecutive game with a touchdown is well within reach.

George Kittle, SF (@ HOU)

George Kittle’s Week 7 performance saw him tally zero catches on two targets. It was brutal for fantasy football managers, especially after a promising return from injury. Do not overreact, though. Atlanta has been the toughest defense against tight ends all season. The Falcons have allowed fewer than two receptions per game to the position. The conditions were poor, and the game script didn’t help either.

Kittle draws another tough opponent in Houston this week. The Texans allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Still, his track record and upside make him a must-start. With San Francisco’s offense still working through injuries, Kittle remains a critical piece of the passing attack. Expect a bounce-back performance, just enough to justify his top-five ranking.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ CAR)

Before Buffalo’s bye week, Dalton Kincaid posted his best game of the season. He had six catches for 108 yards. That was before missing time with an injury. Now rested and reportedly close to 100 percent, he’s walking back into a golden matchup against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed the fourth-most fantasy football points and fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. That makes Kincaid’s return perfectly timed for fantasy managers in need of a spark.

Note that Buffalo’s passing game is rediscovering rhythm and Josh Allen continues to target his short and intermediate options. With that, Kincaid should re-establish himself as one of the position’s top PPR assets. Pencil him in as a mid-tier TE1 with upside for more.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Harold Fannin Jr, CLE (@ NE)

Harold Fannin Jr continues to make the most of his opportunities in Cleveland. With David Njoku sidelined, Fannin ran routes on 85 percent of the team’s dropbacks and commanded a 28 percent target share. Those are actually elite numbers for any tight end. His athleticism and route running have made him a reliable security blanket for Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland’s run-heavy offense has also opened up play-action opportunities that favor tight ends in the seams.

Note that the Patriots rank in the middle of the pack against tight ends. That said, they have struggled to defend athletic TEs who can create mismatches. If Njoku remains out, Fannin is a legitimate streaming option with TE1 upside.

Cade Otton, TB (@ NO)

Cade Otton was one of Tampa Bay’s few bright spots in last week’s loss to Detroit. He caught seven of nine targets for 65 yards. With Mike Evans expected to miss extended time due to injury, Otton could see an even larger role as Baker Mayfield leans more on short-to-intermediate routes.

Article Continues Below

The Saints’ defense has given up steady production to tight ends this season. Otton’s snap share (well above 80 percent) suggests that his involvement will continue. For those scrambling to fill a bye-week gap, Otton is a dependable floor play in PPR formats. He could flirt with double-digit points again.

Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. SF)

Dalton Schultz came alive in Week 7. He led Houston with nine receptions for 98 yards in a loss to Seattle. With Nico Collins leaving that game due to a concussion, Schultz became the go-to option for CJ Stroud. That set new season highs across the board. If Collins remains sidelined, Schultz’s target volume should remain elevated.

Sure, the 49ers’ defense looks intimidating. Still, they’ve been vulnerable to tight ends who see heavy usage, particularly in the red zone. Expect Schultz to remain heavily involved as Houston looks for ways to move the ball efficiently against San Francisco’s pass rush. He’s a sneaky top-10 option this week.

Injury and bye-week fallout

If Week 7 tested fantasy footballmanagers, Week 8 is a nightmare. With six teams resting, the position loses some of its most reliable contributors. This includes Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, Michael Mayer, and AJ Barner. Add in a growing injury list, which Darren Waller (pectoral), David Njoku (knee), Mike Gesicki (pectoral), Cole Kmet (back), and Brenton Strange (hip), and the streaming pool shrinks even further.

For fantasy football managers who invested early in Kittle or Kincaid, this week’s chaos may not hurt as much. That said, for those who relied on breakout players like Mayer or LaPorta, finding a serviceable replacement will require creativity and boldness. Players like Fannin, Schultz, and Otton could prove to be short-term saviors in an otherwise brutal week.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings – 2025

20. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB)

19. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. SF)

18. Theo Johnson, NYG (@ PHI)

17. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ LAC)

16. Cade Otton, TB (@ NO)

15. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CHI)

14. Evan Engram, DEN (vs. DAL)

13. Zach Ertz, WAS (@ KC)

12. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (vs. MIA)

11. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. CLE)

10. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (@ NE)

9. Mason Taylor, NYJ (@ CIN)

8. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC (vs. MIN)

7. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. WAS)

6. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (@ CAR)

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NYG)

4. George Kittle, SF (@ HOU)

3. Tucker Kraft, GB (@ PIT)

2. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ DEN)

1. Tyler Warren, IND (vs. TEN)

Bottom line

The tight end position remains the wildest ride in fantasy football. It is volatile, unpredictable, and utterly frustrating. With bye weeks gutting the position, though, there’s opportunity for hidden gems to shine. Jake Ferguson’s touchdown consistency, Kincaid’s re-emergence, and Schultz’s expanded role make them the safest bets. Meanwhile, opportunistic streamers like Fannin and Otton offer paths to fantasy relevance.

In a week where even Kelce feels mortal, it’s all about staying afloat. Embrace the chaos, trust the targets, and remember: surviving Week 8’s tight end apocalypse might just set you up for a strong second-half run.