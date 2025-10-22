The fantasy football gods are not taking it easy on anyone this week. Welcome to Week 8, where six teams (you read that right) are off the board. They include some of the league’s biggest backfield stars. Between injuries, unpredictable workloads, and brutal matchups, Week 8 will separate the savvy fantasy managers from the desperate ones. Whether you’re holding steady atop your league or clawing for playoff position, every lineup decision matters more than ever. So grab your coffee, brace your roster, and let’s sort through the chaos with this week’s running back rankings.

Key insights

Again, six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, and Seahawks) are out of action. Of course, this strip fantasy football managers of several top-tier backs including Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne Jr, Kenneth Walker III, and David Montgomery. Add in a slew of injuries across the league, and Week 8 is shaping up to be a true test of roster depth and waiver-wire strategy. The silver lining? For the first time since Week 3, there’s no international game on the schedule. This means you can actually sleep in on Sunday before the chaos unfolds.

With fantasy football seasons reaching the midpoint, this is where great managers separate themselves from those caught scrambling. Let’s dive into this week’s Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 8. We will highlight who’s hot, who’s fading, and which under-the-radar backs could steal you a win.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings entering Week 8 of the 2025 regular season.

Week 8 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ HOU)

If anyone can defy matchup logic, it’s Christian McCaffrey. The Falcons entered Week 7 with the league’s stingiest defense. They allowed just 253 yards per game, until CMC shredded them for 201 scrimmage yards in a vintage performance. That game reaffirmed what fantasy football managers already know: McCaffrey is matchup-proof.

This week’s opponent, Houston, presents another challenge. The Texans boast the NFL’s third-ranked defense in total yards allowed. That said, the Texans have shown cracks against versatile backs who can create mismatches through the air. McCaffrey remains the gold standard for dual-threat production. Expect another 20+ touch outing and at least one trip to the end zone.

De'Von Achane, MIA (@ ATL)

De’Von Achane’s explosiveness continues to make him must-start material. That's even in games where Miami struggles offensively. Last week against Cleveland’s elite defense, Achane still managed nearly 100 yards from scrimmage. His six touchdowns in seven games underscore his big-play upside. Meanwhile, the Falcons pose a similar defensive challenge to the Browns. As we said, they just got torched by McCaffrey.

If there’s one player who could replicate that level of efficiency, it’s Achane. His speed stretches defenses horizontally. He can just force linebackers into impossible angles. The Falcons will likely key in on him early. However, Achane’s ability to score from anywhere keeps him squarely in the top-five conversation. Temper expectations slightly for volume, but his upside remains sky-high.

Rachaad White, TB (@ NO)

After Tampa Bay’s offense sputtered against Detroit, fantasy football managers might be wary. Still, Rachaad White’s workload should keep him in RB1 territory. The Lions’ defensive front has embarrassed better running backs than White. However, he still handled 16 of 18 running back touches. That kind of usage remains impressive.

This week, the matchup improves significantly. The Saints just gave up over 200 rushing yards to D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Their interior run defense looked lost. If Bucky Irving remains sidelined (as reports suggest), White will again handle nearly all the backfield work. Expect a bounce-back game with a strong chance at 100 total yards and a score.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Chase Brown, CIN (vs. NYJ)

After weeks of inconsistency, Chase Brown finally broke through with 108 rushing yards on just 11 carries against Pittsburgh. His burst and decisiveness were on full display. Yes, his receiving work was minimal. That said, his efficiency on the ground was exactly what fantasy managers had been waiting for.

The Jets’ defense has been solid but not unbeatable. This is especially true when opponents establish early rhythm in the run game. If Cincinnati can stay competitive, Brown’s role could expand even more. He’s a solid Flex play with RB2 upside this week.

Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. BUF)

Carolina’s offense may not inspire confidence. Rico Dowdle, though, continues to make the most of his opportunities. He rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries and added a catch for 17 more yards in last week’s win over the Jets. Most importantly, he looked more efficient and explosive than Chuba Hubbard.

With Bryce Young potentially sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Panthers could lean even more heavily on the ground game. Buffalo’s defense has been inconsistent against power backs. As such, Dowdle’s volume alone makes him a sneaky Flex play in deeper leagues. If Carolina stays within striking distance, he could approach 20 touches.

Jordan Mason, MIN (@ LAC)

Jordan Mason keeps finding the end zone. He has had four touchdowns in his last four games. he also remains Minnesota’s most reliable red-zone option. Sure, his yardage totals haven’t been flashy. However, his usage inside the 10-yard line has been elite. The Vikings face a Chargers defense that has been shredded by running backs both through the air and on the ground.

Expect Mason to see around 15 touches again. He has a strong chance to punch in another short-yardage score. In touchdown-heavy formats, he’s a high-end RB3 with top-20 upside.

Injury and bye-week fallout

The Week 8 slate is chaos for fantasy football managers. As we said, some of the league’s top fantasy RBs will be unavailable. That includes Gibbs, Etienne, Williams, and Walker, among others.

Add to that a daunting injury list, which includes Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), Josh Jacobs (calf), Aaron Jones (hamstring), Joe Mixon (foot), Najee Harris (Achilles), Omarion Hampton (ankle), and more. That means roster depth becomes crucial. This is the week where streaming backs and handcuffs can make or break a matchup. If you’ve been stashing players like Dowdle, Mason, or Brown, it’s time to cash in.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings – 2025

30. Brashard Smith, KC (vs. WAS)

29. Tyjae Spears, TEN (@ IND)

28. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. MIA)

27. Woody Marks, HOU (vs. SF)

26. Tony Pollard, TEN (@ IND)

25. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. BUF)

24. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS (@ KC)

23. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. CLE)

22. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. WAS)

21. Jordan Mason, MIN (@ LAC)

20. Kimani Vidal, LAC (vs. MIN)

19. Rico Dowdle, CAR (vs. BUF)

18. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)

17. Breece Hall, NYJ (@ CIN)

16. Chase Brown, CIN (vs. NYJ)

15. D'Andre Swift, CHI (@ BAL)

14. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. GB)

13. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (vs. DAL)

12. Cam Skattebo, NYG (@ PHI)

11. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (@ NE)

10. Derrick Henry, BAL (vs. CHI)

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI (vs. NYG)

8. Javonte Williams, DAL (@ DEN)

7. James Cook III, BUF (@ CAR)

6. Rachaad White, TB (@ NO)

5. Josh Jacobs, GB (@ PIT)

4. De'Von Achane, MIA (@ ATL)

3. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. TEN)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (@ HOU)

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. MIA)

Bottom line

Week 8 is survival mode. Between the biggest bye slate of the season and a crowded injury report, many fantasy football managers will be forced to get creative. Of course, that’s where championships are built. Start your studs like McCaffrey and Achane with confidence. Ride volume players like White, and don’t be afraid to roll the dice on emerging sleepers.

The chaos of Week 8 can separate contenders from pretenders. Make smart plays, trust usage trends, and remember that in fantasy football, adaptability is the ultimate skill.