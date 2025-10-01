The New York Giants saw their season take a massive turn with wide receiver Malik Nabers suffering a devastating ACL injury. As he prepares to undergo surgery and prepare to rehab, Nabers still has full support from his Giants teammates.

Nabers made a post on Instagram with the caption, “I'm sorry,” following his injury. He was swarmed with words of encouragement. Among the people sending messages was Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. He reminded the star wide receiver of the bright future ahead of him.

“You are built for the storm,” Wilson wrote. “Your best days are ahead. Here for you for life bro.”

Before going down with injury, Nabers caught 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdown. His best came in Week 2, when Wilson was still New York's starting quarterback. Nabers set season-highs in receptions (nine), yardage (167) and touchdowns (two).

The Giants are well aware of what Nabers brings to the offense. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. New York is introducing the new future of their franchise in quarterback Jaxson Dart. But now they'll have to do so without their top offensive weapon.

But he won't be walking his path back to the gridiron alone. While the Giants won their first game of the season in Week 4, the franchise has their pulse on the future. For as much hype as Dart has drawn, their success heavily relies on Naber's performance. They won't see him again in 2025, but Wilson and everyone in the Giants organization are hoping he comes back even stronger in 2026.