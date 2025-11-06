The Green Bay Packers will come into Week 10 looking for revenge. Green Bay is plummeting down everyone's power rankings after their crushing last-second loss against Carolina in Week 9. It is never good to lose a game in the NFL, but the Packers gained a little extra motivation at exactly the right time.

Green Bay is preparing for one of their most important tests of the season against Philadelphia.

The Packers have already received Super Bowl hype this season. If they want to actually get to the big game, they'll need to take care of the NFC's best teams like the Eagles.

If this game took place a few weeks ago, it might look completely different. Philadelphia was still finding themselves at that point and Green Bay was healthier on the offensive side of the ball. But over the past few weeks, the Eagles have gotten more dangerous and the Packers have looked vulnerable at times.

This could be one of the most exciting games on the entire Week 10 slate and I cannot wait to watch it.

So which team will come out on top in this one? And what implications will this game have on the NFC playoff race later this season?

Below we will explore the biggest matchup that Green Bay must exploit against Philadelphia in Week 10.

Packers need to test Eagles' new cornerbacks in Week 10

The Eagles made a pair of trades to upgrade their secondary before the NFL trade deadline.

First, Philadelphia acquired Michael Carter II from New York before it was cool to trade with them. He should back up Cooper DeJean in the slot and could free him up to roam on certain downs.

The Eagles also added Jaire Alexander after he did not work out with the Ravens.

Philly's other starters (Adoree' Jackson, Quinyon Mitchell, DeJean) were not getting the job done by themselves. So credit where it is due to Howie Roseman for addressing that concern.

But that means the Packers have an opportunity to take advantage of the situation in Week 10.

Alexander and Carter are likely not 100% up to speed on Philadelphia's defense just yet. That means when they're on the field, there's the opportunity for communication issues and coverage busts.

I believe the Packers need to spread the Eagles out and pick them apart in the passing game. If they put as much pressure as possible on Philly's secondary, it could crack.

Green Bay could also take advantage of positional mismatches against linebackers when they can get them. They'll just have to get creative with how they deploy their offensive personnel.

I know that Matt LaFleur won't want to abandon the running game. That can still be an important part of their offense, but the passing game needs to get established too.

Article Continues Below

Which Packers playmakers will step up with Tucker Kraft on injured reserve?

Very few teams are built the way the Packers are on offense.

Most teams have one or two primary targets in the passing game and tertiary options after that. However, the Packers have one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league.

Nobody is exactly their WR1 (though they want Matthew Golden to be that guy) and that means anyone can get the ball at any time.

This is just one more reason to abuse the Eagles with the passing game. But it also makes it difficult to predict which Packers players will rise to the occasion in Week 10.

Originally I would have said Tucker Kraft, but he is on injured reserve after putting together an impressive 2025 season. So we'll have to dig a little deeper.

I think Golden has to be the player to have a breakout performance against the Eagles. The rookie has 23 receptions for 262 receiving yards so far this season. He has made plenty of big plays for the Packers, so it is weird to consider that he hasn't gotten in the end zone yet.

Golden needs to get more touches, as he's never exceeded seven in a game so far. I'm talking multiple deep shots and plenty of intermediate targets as well.

But they'll also need some contributions from Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson as well. Remember, everyone needs to get involved so the Packers can spread out the Eagles' secondary.

I would also love to see tight end Luke Musgrave get involved with Kraft out of the lineup.

These are the games where the Packers would love to have MarShawn Lloyd healthy. Or a different back who has excellent receiving skills (no offense, Josh Jacobs.)

Green Bay can take care of Philly if they take what's given to them and play stellar defense.