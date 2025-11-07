After the Philadelphia Eagles tush pushed their way to a Super Bowl title in 2024, the play faced scrutiny. The Green Bay Packers led the charge to ban the tush push over the offseason. However, the proposal to kill the play didn’t garner enough support and the push survived.

The Eagles have continued pushing tush in 2025, running the play four straight times at one point against the New York Giants. Now Philadelphia will face Green Bay for the first time since the ban proposal. And it’s clear that Matt LaFleur is annoyed about having to defend against the play during Week 10’s matchup.

The Packers head coach told reporters he didn’t want to “get into it,” per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It is what it is. The NFL made a decision, and we have to find a way to try to stop the play, and it's a tough play to stop.”

Packers anticipate plenty of Eagles tush pushing on MNF

Last season, former Packers team president Mark Murphy made no secret how he felt about the tush push. “I am not a fan of this play. There is no skill involved, and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less,” Murphy noted.

The Eagles didn’t appreciate the Packers attempting to get their pet play banned. So fans are likely to see Philly pushing lots of tush when the teams face off on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

LaFleur acknowledged the only real defense against the play is to “not allow it to happen,” via Demovsky. “You can't allow them in those short-yardage situations because you know exactly what they're going to do. And they've been pretty successful at it obviously,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are coming off an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. The 16-13 defeat dropped Green Bay to 5-2-1 on the season. The team still holds a narrow lead in the NFC North. However, the Packers lost more than the game last Sunday.

Star tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Carolina. It’s a devastating blow to Green Bay’s eighth-ranked passing offense. Kraft led the team with 489 yards on 32 receptions and scored six touchdowns in eight games this season.

LaFleur and the Packers have a lot to figure out. Unfortunately, Green Bay will be figuring things out in prime time against an Eagles team that was heating up before its Week 9 bye.