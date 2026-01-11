The Green Bay Packers saw their season crumble at Soldier Field on Saturday night, surrendering an 18-point lead to fall 31-27 to the Chicago Bears. While Caleb Williams’ fourth-quarter heroics stole the headlines, the math tells a more painful story for the Cheesehead faithful. The Packers lost by four points. Their kicker, Brandon McManus, left seven points on the field.

It was a nightmare performance for the veteran specialist. McManus missed two field goals and botched an extra point, mistakes that ultimately doomed Green Bay in a tight contest. In a playoff atmosphere where every yard is a struggle, handing away seven points is a death sentence.

Packers fans wasted no time venting their frustration on social media, pointing to the special teams unit as the primary culprit for the Wild Card exit.

“That’s brutal. You cannot leave 7 points out there in a game like this,” one fan posted on X. “Special teams completely flipping the script.”

With the 2026 pick the packers select pic.twitter.com/zB6wzAZnP0 — olivertwistnshout (@olivertwistnsh1) January 11, 2026

The Packers special team unit pic.twitter.com/VCuzH6LcQ6 — Jose (12-5) (@510Jose420) January 11, 2026

The criticism grew sharper regarding the front office's decision to stick with McManus despite shaky performances down the stretch.

“Willingly keeping one of the worst kickers in the league for the playoffs is an interesting decision,” another observer noted.

The most biting commentary came after a crucial miss from 44 yards out that could have stemmed the Bears' momentum. “Apparently, a 44-yard FG is a hoax these days. Kick it if you dare. And it will be funny if 44-yarder turns out to be the axe for two respectable head coaches…”

Packers fans : “let’s make the field goal” Brandon McManus : pic.twitter.com/Qh95HKpZlj — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) January 11, 2026

Hey @packers you know who could’ve won you this game Worst mistake you made was keeping old ass Brandon McManus pic.twitter.com/I25E7cdJcA — . (@DTBxss) January 11, 2026

Brandon McManus lost the Packers the game, more than the Bears won it. Two missed FGs. One missed Extra Point. Packers lost 31-27 pic.twitter.com/yRIP8y0q8N — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 11, 2026

Green Bay locker room when they find Brandon McManus

pic.twitter.com/jJSdN3G8tL — 𝒦-𝒮𝒽𝒾𝑒𝓈𝓉𝓎 🌐 (@xDHILLON22Gx) January 11, 2026

Brandon McManus when the Packers needed him most: pic.twitter.com/E52WGUE51l — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) January 11, 2026

Head coach Matt LaFleur now faces a long offseason full of “what-ifs.” While the offense put up points and the defense had its moments, the margins in January are razor-thin. For Green Bay, those margins were wide left and wide right.