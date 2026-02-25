The Green Bay Packers will face some tough decisions during the 2026 offseason. Green Bay may need to let a few players walk in free agency given their current salary cap situation. Unfortunately, the Packers will be paying a lot of money for one player who may not be ready to start the 2026 season.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was repeatedly asked about the Micah Parsons trade on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“During a lengthy session Tuesday at the NFL combine with writers who cover the Packers, Gutekunst said he is “absolutely” glad he made the trade,” ESPN's Rob Demovsky wrote on Tuesday. “During separate sessions with Wisconsin television stations and then later at the podium in the media center, Gutekunst said he had “no regrets” and “none” about the move.”

Green Bay acquired Parsons from Dallas just before the start of the regular season. Parsons also landed a four-year, $188 million contract extension that will keep him in Green Bay for a long time.

Unfortunately, Parsons suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in December. That injury makes his availability for Week 1 of the 2026 season an open question.

Parsons' significant injury is likely the reason why reporters are asking Gutekunst about the trade again. But the Packers obviously do not have buyer's remorse after acquiring one of the best edge rushers in the league.

Now the most pressing question is when will Parsons be healthy again?

Parsons himself gave an optimistic timeline for his return back in January. He wants to be back in Week 1, but expects that Week 3 is more realistic.

However, Gutekunst suggested the Packers may be even more careful with him.

“I'm sure not only with him but a couple others, there's going to be a lot of pressing to get out there and play,” Gutekunst said. “He calls me the ‘No Man,' but yeah, we'll kinda see. Obviously we made a very big investment in him and protecting that investment I think is really important.”

Parsons' recovery should be a major talking point in Green Bay once training camp begins this summer.